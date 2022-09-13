Lindsey Graham’s push on a national abortion ban could help the GOP in the midterms. What we know about Bill

WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsey Graham is Introduction of a national abortion ban That would restrict the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy and would be a Republican response to a politically charged issue that could prove vexing for Democrats this fall.

Eight weeks before the midterm elections, Graham is introducing a bill that would determine which party controls Congress. What's in the bill: Graham's bill, the "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortion Act," would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and include exceptions for rape, adultery and the health of the mother. Republican women and independents who have sided with Democrats on abortion have said they don't like bills or laws that don't include exceptions. His bill also includes criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions, including up to five years in prison.

"I see this as a responsible alternative to a very radical position by Democratic senators," Graham said Tuesday morning on Fox News Digital. "I can guarantee that the vast majority of Americans do not support abortion on demand up until delivery." message: Democrats control the Senate and are unlikely to bring the legislation to a floor vote. But Graham said the bill could give Republicans a counter-argument on abortion in their midterm runs.

Why 15 weeks?

At a Capitol Hill news conference Tuesday, the South Carolina Republican said the 15-week timeframe is consistent with scientific data on when a fetus experiences pain.

“If you have to give anesthesia to a child to feel pain in order to help save his life, should we as a nation abort children who could experience terrible pain from abortion?” he said.

Also American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Says “Science conclusively establishes that the human fetus does not have the capacity to feel pain at least after 24-25 weeks.”

How can this help Republicans?

Graham said his bill is in line with others and could help Republicans running in the midterms.

GOP Senate candidates have been largely quiet on the campaign trail about the abortion issue, particularly in battleground states where polls show them trailing their Democratic opponents or in neck-and-neck races.

“This bill puts us in line with the rest of the world, so when you’re on the campaign trail you have an opportunity to talk about what’s in it for you,” he told Fox News Digital.

How can this help the Democrats?

Graham’s bill puts abortion at the forefront of midterm issues that drive voters to the polls and draws sharp contrasts between Republicans and Democrats.

Polls show voters are most concerned about inflation and the economy, but abortion is the most motivating issue driving Democrats to the ballot box.

Multiple polls show that a majority of voters support legal abortion with few restrictions, which are Consistent with most Democrats. A Pew Research poll in June Six in 10 Americans indicated that abortion should be legal in all or most casesRegardless of the stage of pregnancy.

What about states’ rights?

Graham’s proposal for a nationwide ban is a sharp turn from his position last month that states should decide the issue of abortion.

His bill is to give federal lawmakers the power to decide on the issue Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. At odds with, who said Tuesday afternoon that most at the GOP conference still believe it should be decided at the state level.

When asked during his news conference Tuesday about Republicans who still believe it should be left up to the states, Graham said, “That’s great. That’s their position. That’s a sound position. That’s not my position.”

Reaction

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said Graham’s bill would strip women of their rights in all 50 states.

“This bill is wildly out of line with what Americans believe,” she said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre drew a contrast between President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional Democrats who supported Roe v. Wade is working to restore protections to Republicans in Congress who are “focused on stripping the rights of millions of women.”

She reiterated those points during a White House briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s an extreme piece of legislation, and what we’re seeing from Republicans on that extreme agenda is in line — not in line — with the majority of Americans,” Jean-Pierre said.

Nora Keefe, spokeswoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, echoed a similar message.

“Senate Republicans are showing voters what they would do if they were in charge: Pass a nationwide abortion ban and take away women’s right to make our own health care decisions,” she said in a statement.

On the other hand, Graham’s bill is gaining support from anti-abortion leaders, such as March for Life President Jeanne Mancini.

“Limiting abortion after 15 weeks is the least we can do to protect women and babies who are already fully formed and can feel pain in their mothers’ wombs at this stage,” she said in a statement.

Maureen Ferguson, a senior fellow at the Catholic Association, said in a statement that the restrictions on abortion in Graham’s bill “are humane and common sense.”

“We applaud Sen. Graham’s efforts to build consensus in a post-Roe world and protect as many children and women as possible from the harm of abortion.”

