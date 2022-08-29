Lindsey Graham claims ‘double standard’, warns of ‘riots in the streets’ if Trump prosecuted

WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., warned Sunday that if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted, there will be riots.

The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on August 8 and took documents as part of an ongoing investigation that may involve criminal statutes barring the improper disposal of sensitive documents and obstruction of justice.

The Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit from the search of Trump’s home on Friday. It showed that there were 184 unique documents with classification symbols, including 67 documents labeled “Confidential”, 92 documents labeled “Secret” and 25 documents marked “Top Secret”.

“If Hillary Clinton tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after setting up a server in her basement, there would literally be riots in the street,” Graham warned on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America.” “I care about the country.”

Graham referenced Clinton’s handling of emails while serving as secretary of state. Clinton’s use of private server under investigation; The FBI concluded that there was no mishandling of classified information.

Graham argued that there is a “double standard” when it comes to Trump. According to Graham, he and many other Republicans believe that when it comes to former presidents, there are no laws, and “it’s about getting them.”

Shortly after Graham made the comments, Trump posted a video clip on his Truth social platform.

Former Justice Department official Mary McCord criticized Graham’s comments on CNN.

“I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for an elected official to basically make veiled threats of violence, if law enforcement and the Department of Justice and the grand jury are doing their job,” McCord said. said Monday on CNN’s “New Day.”

Anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg also criticized Graham’s comments, saying Graham was a “mouthpiece” for Trump.

“He will use it as a hedge against criminal charges and when the charges come, violence will erupt. Looks like @LindseyGrahamSC will be his mouthpiece and deliver the message,” Guttenberg said on Twitter.