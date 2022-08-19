New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Linda Evangelista She landed another modeling gig after being “brutally disfigured” by the CoolSculpting procedure.

Evangelista, 57, appears on the cover of British Vogue for its September issue. She also shared her experience with CoolSculpting with the magazine.

“I couldn’t live with that pain anymore,” Evangelista told Vogue about coming out of hiding after five years. “I knew I had to make a change, and telling my truth was the only change.”

Evangelista admits that now that she knew about the “risks” of the CoolSculpting treatment, she wouldn’t have done it.

“If I had known the side effects could have included losing your livelihood and you would be so depressed that you would hate yourself…” Evangelista said. “I won’t take that risk.”

In September, Evangelista filed a lawsuit and CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., sued for $50 million in damages. CoolSculpting, an FDA-cleared “fat freezing” procedure, is popular as a noninvasive alternative to liposuction. However, Evangelista has allegedly been unable to work since undergoing seven sessions at a dermatologist’s office from August 2015 to February 2016.

Earlier this year, Evangelista revealed this She was diagnosed with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). , a rare side effect affecting less than 1% of CoolSculpting patients, in which the coagulation process thickens and expands the affected adipose tissue. Within three months of treatment, Evangelista told People magazine that she noticed swelling and thickening in her chin, thighs and bra area.

She has since settled the lawsuit.

The Canadian model, who was one of the most photographed models of the ’90s, says she was drawn to CoolSculpting through the company’s commercials.

“Those CoolSculpting commercials are on all the time, on CNN, on MSNBC, over and over again, and they’re like, ‘Do you like what you see in the mirror?’ They’re talking to me. It’s about stubborn fat in areas that won’t go away. It’s downtime, no surgery and … I drank the magic potion and I’m a little wasted,” she admitted. “So I went for it — and it backfired.”

Evangelista revealed that she went through a lot to get her body back to its previous state.

“I had cuts all over my body,” she explained. “I had stitches, I wore compression garments under my chin, braced my whole body for eight weeks – nothing helped.”

The whole experience affected her mentally and physically. The model revealed that her 15-year-old son Augustine James took Evangelista’s attention.

“What really struck me was, ‘Remember when you were so funny? Always smiling?’ It was such an innocent comment,” she said of her son. “It was a lot to handle.”

These days, Evangelista said She now hopes to get her life back .

“I hope that I can get rid of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me,” she previously said. “That’s my goal.”

