Graphic Content Warning: This story contains violence against children

A Wisconsin 14-year-old accused of luring, murdering and then sexually assaulting 10-year-old Ileana “Lily” Peters in April waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before his attorney announced plans to transfer the case to juvenile charges. Court

The juvenile suspect is being identified only by his initials, CTB-P. and was initially charged as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.

A preliminary hearing is held for prosecutors to convince the court that they have enough evidence to go to trial.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. In court Thursday, he said he would file a reverse waiver, records show. The reverse waiver filing will ask the court to send the 14-year-old’s murder case to juvenile court.

On April 24, Lily disappeared while walking home from her aunt’s house. She rode her bicycle to her father’s house nearby.

According to prosecutors, CTB-P told police he lured her out of the house and into the woods, then punched her in the stomach and beat her with a stick or club before strangling her. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her body.

He allegedly went home, changed his clothes and then returned to hide the body under some leaves.

Search teams found her bike abandoned in the woods, and later on April 25, investigators found her remains nearby.

“The suspect was not a stranger,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a news conference following CTB-P’s arrest. “The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.”

The juvenile suspect has been charged with intentional homicide as an adult, and is being held on $1 million bond.

“Protection of [the] Community is also required in this case, given his statements about his motives and that when he got off the sidewalk, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, essentially strangling her, beating her with a stick. before strangling her to death — before he then sexually assaulted her,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the judge at an April 27 bond hearing.

Newell’s office said it had no additional comment after Thursday’s appearance.

The suspect was held in a juvenile detention center and arraigned remotely.

CTP-B faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 causing great bodily harm. If convicted on the top charge, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

In Wisconsin, homicide defendants over the age of 10 can be tried in adult court.

The next hearing of the CTB-P will be held on September 29.