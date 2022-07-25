New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Graphic Content Warning: This story discusses a case of violence against a child.

When Wisconsin 10-year-old Lily Peters went missing in April, the details of the case shocked the local community and made national headlines.

According to Chippewa Falls police, a 14-year-old boy who knew her well took her off the road, attacked and strangled her, then sexually assaulted her body.

Now, police have arrested a Minnesota man on charges of making terroristic threats, a crime the family allegedly believes he is responsible for.

Lily Peters murder: Judge sets $1 million bond as adult for 14-year-old suspect in girl’s shocking death

Herbert Ray Badlich, 57, of St. Paul, allegedly called Chippewa County authorities and claimed he was in Chippewa Falls on May 2 and “came for payback and was going to kill a whole family,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Leader-Telegram in Eu Claire. . St. Paul is about 1 hour, 10 minutes from Chippewa Falls.

According to the station, Badlich told police he made the threatening phone call while intoxicated.

The 14-year-old suspect, identified only by his initials CPB, accosted Lily as she walked from her aunt’s house to her father’s on April 24, according to prosecutors. After her death, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her, went home, threw his clothes in the laundry and took a shower.

He later returned to the crime scene and tried to hide the body.

Lily Peters Update: Chippewa Falls Police announce the arrest of a juvenile suspect

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a news conference after the arrest that the suspect was not a stranger. “The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.”

Kelm did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Badlich’s arrest.

The juvenile suspect has been charged as an adult.

Badlich was indicted last week, court records show.

He is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County Court for his preliminary appearance on September 27. The charges also include misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a phone.

Lily Peters slaying: Chippewa Falls police increase patrols at school, warn parents to be vigilant

Badalich has multiple prior convictions in both Wisconsin and Minnesota, including repeated disorderly conduct charges, court records show.

Minnesota court records show Badalich has an extensive criminal record, including assault on a peace officer, possession of a handgun without a permit, drug charges, theft, trespassing and driving while intoxicated.

Court documents in the assault on the police officer indicate he has a history of depression and anxiety and was prescribed medication.

Click here to get the Fox News app

St. Paul police responded to a report of an intoxicated customer harassing people at a gas station convenience store and refusing to leave.

Officers arrived to find Badallich “smelling strongly of alcohol” and ignored their requests to speak with him outside, according to court documents. He punched one of them in the face before being arrested and later confessed to the crime.