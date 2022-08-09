Ligue 1 Monaco start the season with a resounding victory in Strasbourg

ligue 1 had more than its fair share of surprises in its opening weekend. Chief among them was Lorient’s derby win at Rennes, with Nice only drawn against promoted Toulouse, but the match with the biggest potential for disappointment would certainly have to be Monaco’s departure to Strasbourg. .

Strasbourg’s stadium, La Meino, has long been a difficult place to play and Julien Stéphane’s teams have attracted the attention of many with their flamboyant play. However, Monaco came home with a 2-1 win, showing why they are one of the favorites to reach the top three.

Philippe Clément’s side had to endure a (hard) stoppage time offside and rely on some great saves from goalkeeper Alexandre Nubel, but of all the Champions League contenders playing in France this weekend, Monaco will feel the most satisfied with their result. . Traveling to Strasbourg, which finished outside European places last season and resisted attempts by a number of bigger clubs to wrest Ludovic Ajorc from their clutches, is never easy. Not to mention that it will come in the middle of their Champions League qualifier against PSV, which is delicately balancing after a 1-1 draw at the Stade Louis II last Tuesday.

Not only did AS Monaco have to change their line-up ahead of a trip to Eindhoven this week, but without the suspensions of Kevin Volland and Alexander Golovin. Add to that the absence of Cayo Henrique, the illness and the injured trio of Benoît Badiashile, Myron Boada and Takumi Minamino, and it was a difficult start for Clement’s first full season as manager.

As Wissam Ben Yedder and right-back Wanderson rested, more than half of the squad that started against PSV on Tuesday were substituted, but several of their supposedly “reserve” players made the difference. Monaco’s biggest strength this season may lie in their depth, which will be important given the unique nature of the campaign split in two ahead of the World Cup.

Among the invited players was the newly minted Brel Embolo, who led the lane impressively, showing himself to be fussy and dangerous in attack. The Swiss striker, who is not afraid of kicks but also knows how to engage his teammates, may not score many goals this season, but his energy has already made him Clement’s favourite, even if his regular participation may require some tactical changes compared to what he regularly did. was 4-2-2-2 last season.

Sofiane Diop also started. The former Rennes player had a breakthrough in the 2020–21 season under Niko Kovac when he scored seven goals as his versatility and creativity made him one of the top names on the team list. However, he failed under Clement. After scoring five goals in the first half of last season, he has scored only one league goal since then, playing just 68 minutes of nine wins in 10 matches that helped Monaco take Rennes to the Champions League. He started pre-season with an injury and was rumored to be about to leave the club. However, Diop looked the same on Meinau, an active attacker who was looking to engage his teammates. His goal was well taken and perhaps he should have scored another one.

Monaco’s Bril Embolo shoots on goal in a 2-1 win over Strasbourg. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images

The return of Diop was a beautiful story, but it pales in comparison to the return of Crepin Diatta. The Senegal international, who joined AS Monaco in the winter of 2021 from Club Brugge, made an impression in his first months at the club, but in November suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out not only of the previous game, but also of the African Cup. Nations.

Nine months later, he made his first appearance on the bench against PSV, but few expected him to start in Strasbourg given the scope of the match and his potential fitness level. However, he scored a fine goal to give Monaco the lead and was active on the right flank, stretching the game to give Diop and Gelson Martins plenty of room. Diatta has made over 60 appearances for Club Brugge under Clement and the pair clearly share a lot of credibility.

Finally, the word for the player who put the gate Dyatte – Axel Disasi. He arrived from Reims in 2020 and at times struggled to secure a starting spot under Kovac, but under Clement he has blossomed both on and off the pitch. Still great in the air (as his transfer showed), he has become more confident in all aspects of his game, and his charisma off the pitch makes him a positive center of attention in the dressing room.

As always, Monaco still had questions. Clément keeps his team in great physical shape as he tries to avoid a repeat of last year’s Champions League knockout round. But even if they make it to the group stage, they will still have to balance their European and domestic commitments and settle for a midfield rotation that has lost the hugely talented Aurélien Chouameni.

Jean Lucas was great on Saturday in a slightly unfamiliar role ahead of the defense. He could claim to be Yussouf Fofan’s permanent partner. His competitors are Eliot Mataso, a talented youngster who looks more like an orthodox defensive midfielder, and untested academy product Felix Lemarechal. All four are capable players, but given the dynamism in midfield that Clément’s tactical approach requires, another option is probably needed.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell has done a great job at the club. Wanderson was arguably the best move of the January window in France, and Embolo also looks like a smart buy. If he thinks the club needs another option, he is unlikely to hesitate. However, even without further additions, Mitchell, Clement and Monaco have shown in Strasbourg that their impressive squad looks set to pay dividends this season.

Quick guide Ligue 1 results Show Lyon 2-1 Ajaccio



Toulouse 1-1 Nice



Angers 0-0 Nantes



Lille 4-1 Auxerre



Montpellier 3-2 Troyes



Lens 3-2 Brest



Rennes 0-1 Lorient



Marseille 4-1 Reims



Strasbourg 1:2 Monaco



Clermont 0-5 PSG was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Topics for discussion

Another title challenge is unlikely, but Lille could create something impressive under Paulo Fonseca. The departures of Sven Botman and Zeka Celik will have an impact, but the team’s acquisitions have been cautious. Mohamed Bayo is almost certain to be Burak Yilmaz’s upgrade and Akim Zedadka is a solid right-back. Beating Auxerre, even 4-1, is hardly a statement of intent and another central midfielder is needed, especially if Amadou Onana moves to Everton, but Lille have no commitment to European football, which will key, given their dependence on the players. in their 30s. Their brutal run of games in October against Lens, Strasbourg, Monaco, Lyon and Rennes will tell us more.

Lille fans are enjoying the start of the season. Photograph: François Nassimbeni/AFP/Getty Images

Lance spent the bulk of the €20m on strikers this summer, adding Lois Openda for a club-record €9.8m and Poland international Adam Buksa for 9 million euros. However, none of them made a splash in their Open victory over Brest. Or rather, the veteran Florian Sotok, who scored a hat-trick (and could have been a fourth, if not for the realized penalty). A cunning operator whose movement, energy and ability in the air have long been underestimated, he was not even sure of a regular starting place due to the team’s transfer activity, but his performance will give Frank Heise much food for thought.

It would be remiss on our part not to note the strong performance of PSG in their 5-0 victory over Clermont. The Auvergne team narrowly avoided relegation last season and were looted in the transfer window, so they were never going to give the opposition much. But the sight of Neymar and Leo Messi looking so sharp and insightful will send (further) chills down the spine for the rest of the league.