‘Light and Magic’ Charts Visual-Effects Revolution From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

(CNN)“Light and Magic” is of course a trip down memory lane about the movies people love (starting with “Star Wars”) and the wizardry behind making them. Yet this six-part docuseries by franchise veteran Lawrence Kasdan also takes a broad look at how technology could fundamentally reshape the industry in ways that could put even the most inventive buggy-whip makers out of business.
The Disney+ production begins with two full episodes devoted to the making of “Star Wars” and the director George Lucas Realizing those ambitious special effects required essentially building equipment from scratch. It culminates in the transformative adoption of computer-generated visual effects, where, as director James Cameron notes, “the only limits are money and imagination.”
Meanwhile, Kasdan provides a thoughtful, often funny and meticulously detailed look at the craft of special effects, the small group of magicians enlisted by Lucas — and effects, from “King Kong” to “The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad.” It inspired them to tinker with home movies at an early age — and with age filmmaking evolved and the blockbuster mentality took over.
This important decision came when Lucas chose to formally unite the team he had brought together by creating Industrial Light & Magic, a company that would become the visual effects source for much of the film industry’s subsequent innovations. Speaking of the ILM process, director JJ Abrams describes it as “that rare magic trick where the technique is as good as the illusion.”
From “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “Star Wars” sequels, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” to “Jurassic Park,” using historical films to propel the story forward, Kasdan includes brilliant behind-the-scenes glimpses while passing the time. A colorful personality synonymous with special effects.
The talk is wild and technical — John Dykstra discussing the motion-control system he built to capture dogfight sequences in “Star Wars” — throwing potatoes into an asteroid field in “The Empire Strikes Back” or “Raiders”-how to melt human heads. Inspirational memories.
Even the big-name filmmakers interviewed were movie fans, and even now, as Ron Howard remembers seeing “Star Wars” for the first time, he left the theater and immediately stood in long lines to see it again. .
“Light and Magic” shares DNA with the 2015 documentary “Raiders, Raptors and Rebels: Behind the Magic of ILM,” but it delves deeper into the material, celebrating its meaning, its limitations and the advancements in special effects. Tolls as physical crafts gave way to digital representations.
Lucas says, “Visual effects create the magic that makes people want to see a movie,” but his friend Steven Spielberg adds a note of caution, “When the effects become the story, we lose our way.”
There’s also a heartwarming aspect in the final hours, when ILM’s model-shop crew leaps over them with digital waves. Stop-motion and creature effects mastermind Phil Tippett gets his first look at digital dinosaurs. “Jurassic Park,” He aptly told Spielberg, “I feel extinct.”
Disney+ for the streaming service ( The making of “The Mandalorian”. etc.), but “Light and Magic” feels like a more ambitious and at times almost profound history, not only of how these advances came about, but of how such technologies affected the lives of those who created them.
When visual-effects legend Dennis Murren read the “Star Wars” script, he says, “I thought, ‘This is impossible.’
Now, those bright images are taken for granted. “Light and Magic” documents how the impossible became possible, but to Kasdan’s credit, his efforts to shed light on magic don’t stop there.
“Light and Magic” premieres July 27 on Disney+.