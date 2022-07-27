‘Light and Magic’ Charts Visual-Effects Revolution From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

(CNN) “Light and Magic” is of course a trip down memory lane about the movies people love (starting with “Star Wars”) and the wizardry behind making them. Yet this six-part docuseries by franchise veteran Lawrence Kasdan also takes a broad look at how technology could fundamentally reshape the industry in ways that could put even the most inventive buggy-whip makers out of business.

The Disney+ production begins with two full episodes devoted to the making of “Star Wars” and the director George Lucas Realizing those ambitious special effects required essentially building equipment from scratch. It culminates in the transformative adoption of computer-generated visual effects, where, as director James Cameron notes, “the only limits are money and imagination.”

Meanwhile, Kasdan provides a thoughtful, often funny and meticulously detailed look at the craft of special effects, the small group of magicians enlisted by Lucas — and effects, from “King Kong” to “The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad.” It inspired them to tinker with home movies at an early age — and with age filmmaking evolved and the blockbuster mentality took over.

George Lucas replaced his “Star Wars” team with Industrial Light and Magic.

This important decision came when Lucas chose to formally unite the team he had brought together by creating Industrial Light & Magic, a company that would become the visual effects source for much of the film industry’s subsequent innovations. Speaking of the ILM process, director JJ Abrams describes it as “that rare magic trick where the technique is as good as the illusion.”

From “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “Star Wars” sequels, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” to “Jurassic Park,” using historical films to propel the story forward, Kasdan includes brilliant behind-the-scenes glimpses while passing the time. A colorful personality synonymous with special effects.

