Based on Lifetime movie The disappearance and death of Gabi Petito Displayed on October 1, which marks the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“The Gabby Petito Story” stars Skyler Samuels as Petito and Evan Hall as Brian Landry. The film, a year after Petito’s disappearance, is part of the network’s “Stop Violence Against Women” initiative.

The network also teamed up with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence to create a PSA featuring a helpline for women.

Following the movieThe documentary, “Beyond the Headlines: Gabby Petito,” will air, taking a closer look at the travel blogger’s complicated relationship with her fiance and the cross-country trip that led to her tragic murder.

“As the one-year anniversary of her tragic death approaches, the film brings to life Gabby and Brian’s tragic love story, including the warning signs that Gabby’s life is in danger, the search for her, the eventual discovery of her murder, and, ultimately, Brian’s suicide,” Fox News Digital said on Wednesday. A statement sent said.

Samuels played Chloe King on ABC Family’s “Nine Lives of Chloe King.” She also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens”. The 28-year-old previously starred in Lifetime’s “Switched Before Birth.”

Hall had a recurring role on “Orange is the New Black”. The actor was also a series regular in Nat Geo’s “Mars”. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.

Emmy-nominated actress Thora Birch In this film she made her directorial debut and played Petito’s mother. The 40-year-old previously starred in Lifetime’s “Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story” in 2003 and “The Pregnancy Pact” in 2010.

“The Gabby Petito Story” was written by Gregory Small and Richard Blaney. They previously teamed up in another true-crime film for the network, 2013’s “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret.”

Petito, 22, and Landry, 23, met while they were living together Long Island, New York, where they attended school together. The couple later moved to Landry’s parents’ home in North Port, Florida, and Landry proposed. The couple embarked on a cross-country trip in June 2021 with plans to tour the country in a 2012 Ford Transit van and visit national parks along the way.

But Landry returned to his North Port home on September 1 in the van the couple was using without his fiancee. Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, reported her missing to Suffolk County police on September 11, 2021.

Investigators found Petito’s body nearby Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming On September 19, a travel-blogging couple spotted a 2012 Ford Transit van parked in late August.

Investigators ruled her death a homicide by human strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

For at least part of their cross-country excursion, the pair were in turmoil.

Records on August 12, Police in Moab, Utah, responded to a report of a domestic dispute between a young couple. In a 911 call made at the time, a man was heard telling a police dispatcher that “the gentleman was slapping the girl.” But the call, first reported by Fox News Digital, contradicted a police report in which an officer stated that “no one reported a female being hit by a male.”

“The man tried to create distance by telling Gab[y] Going for a walk to calm down, she didn’t want to separate from the man and began slapping him,” the report continued. “He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed against him and the van. Opened up, forced her way into him and the vehicle before leaving.”

Body camera footage of Moab police officers’ response to the call later became public. An officer at the scene wrote that the incident “could more accurately be classified as a mental/emotional health ‘break’ than a domestic assault.”

Both Petito and Landry deny that Landry punched and slapped Petito. Moab police eventually separated the couple for the night, but otherwise let them go. Officers left Petito to sleep in the couple’s camper van and took Landry to a nearby motel, but an employee at the motel could not confirm to Fox News Digital whether Landry had stayed the night.

An outside investigation found that officers made “inadvertent mistakes” and recommended several changes to how such cases are handled. Officials also recommended that the officers involved in the call be placed under probation. Landry disappeared shortly after he returned to Florida alone.

An attorney for the Landry family announced on September 17 that Brian had disappeared on September 14, 2021, after telling his family that he was going to a local reserve. The family later changed the date Brian was last seen to September 13. He was identified as a person of interest in Petito’s death. As a suspect in her murder. Then, on September 23, the FBI announced that he had been charged with bank card fraud.

Landry’s remains were eventually found Florida’s Mickahatchee Creek Environmental Park October 20. 2021, shortly after his parents discovered several items belonging to their son, Fox News Digital exclusively reported at the time. Landry frequented the park before his disappearance and subsequent death. The medical examiner determined that Landry had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head.

Among the items later found near his remains were found to contain an eight-page note in which Landry recounted Petito’s version of events leading up to his death.

“I ended her life,” it said. “I thought it was kind, that’s what she wanted, but now I see all the mistakes I’ve made. I’m scared. I’m in shock.”

Landry wrote that Petito was killed after she injured herself in a fall in Wyoming.

“From the moment I decided, to remove her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her,” he wrote. “Please don’t Make life difficult for my family. They lost a son and a daughter. The most beautiful girl in the world. Gabby I’m sorry.”

On Monday, lawyers for Petito’s parents announced they would file a $50 million wrongful-death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, two officers and two former leaders who interacted with her in the days before her death.

The family accuses Moab officers Eric Pratt and Danielle Robbins of failing to properly handle a 911 call in which a witness said Landry was hitting Petito and trying to steal her phone and drive away without her in the middle of downtown Moab.

Fox News Digital was the first to report the domestic 911 call last year on August 12, 2021. About two weeks later Moab police pulled the couple out Landry Petito is believed to have been strangled and strangled to death at the Bridger-Teton National Forest campground in Wyoming, at the entrance to Arches National Park.

“If the officers involved had been trained to perform a proper fatality assessment and recognize the obvious indicators of abuse, it would have been clear to them that Gabby was a victim of intimate partner violence and needed immediate protection,” Brian Stewart, the family’s attorney, said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Pagones, Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.