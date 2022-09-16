New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A lifelong San Francisco resident said Friday on “Fox & Friends First” that while crime is on the rise and homelessness is rampant in the city, there is “no end in sight” to the problems.

“My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was stolen. My vehicle was constantly broken into,” said Tom Wong, owner of a private security firm who recently moved to the suburbs as crime in the city rose 8.5%. From 2021 onwards.

“There is open drug use. One of my client’s sites is right next to a safe injection site and the street is literally full of drug dealers. There are about 15-20 drug dealers on the same block 24 hours a day. And the residents are terrified. My client, he lives in his home. Couldn’t defend. And it’s really bad right now.”

San Francisco businesses threaten a tax strike if the homeless are not removed

Nearly half of San Francisco residents have been robbed in the past five years, according to a shocking new survey. A survey by California NPR affiliate KQED found that half of San Franciscans have been robbed in the past five years, while the city has yet to address the crime problem.

San Francisco officials measured nearby 8,000 homeless people in February – the second-highest number since 2005, according to the city’s census, which takes place every three years.

Ex-San Francisco official awaits sentencing in dirt road cleanup, corruption, bribery scandal

Furthermore, the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that homeless encampments run by San Francisco cost the city $60,000 per tent per year.

Wong said it breaks his heart to see what happened to the city he grew up in.

“This was a home that I knew and loved. We got here because of the district attorney, we’re crime-free, we have open drug use, we’re a sanctuary city, it’s not working. Their policies aren’t working. It’s a Sounds good, it’s a slogan, but it’s not working. And we need to change that,” he told Carle Shimkus.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Businesses in one of San Francisco’s trendiest neighborhoods are threatening to withhold tax payments. Woke up politicians evicted the homeless Enforce strong police presence in and around the area.

The Castro Merchants Association, which represents 125 businesses, sent a letter to city officials earlier this month outlining three demands: “35 shelter beds for the mentally ill and substance abusers who reside in the Castro,” monthly metrics on the services offered. A plan created for the homeless in the Castro and after a homeless person refuses services.

Fox News’ Rachel Pike contributed to this report.