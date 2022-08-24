New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed New York experienced the largest drop in life expectancy for its residents in 2020.

Life expectancy for New Yorkers decreased by 3% from an average age of 80.7 in 2019 to 77.7 in 2020.

According to the CDC’s new National Vital Statistics Report, the shocking 3-year decline represents the sharpest year-over-year decline in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Hawaii saw the smallest decline in life expectancy in 2020 – just .2% from 80.9 years to 80.7 years.

In 2020, the Empire State ranked 15th nationwide for life expectancy — Hawaii ranked first for the place where people lived the longest — at about 80.7 years, while Mississippi ranked last with an average of 71.9.

Every state in the country and Washington, DC, experienced a decline in life expectancy in 2020, primarily due to the sudden introduction of COVID-19 and “unintentional injuries” such as drug overdoses, according to the report. But experts predicted only a 1-year decline in New York, according to FOX 5 NY, describing a 3-year drop in life expectancy as a “stunning change.”

“New York was hit early and hit very hard by the pandemic,” Patrick Kachur, a professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told FOX 5. “We see disparities between racial and ethnic groups and whites.”

According to the report, the gap in life expectancy between the sexes in the US was 5.7 years in 2020, from a high of 7.0 years in DC to 3.9 years in Utah.

According to the CDC, the states with the lowest life expectancy at birth are mostly southern states, while the states with the highest life expectancy at birth are mainly western or northeastern states.