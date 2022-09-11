type here...
CANADA POLITICS Liberals will not underestimate new Conservative leader Pierre Poilev,...
CANADAPOLITICS

Liberals will not underestimate new Conservative leader Pierre Poilev, minister says

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominique Leblanc said his party would not underestimate the new Conservative leader, Pierre Poivre, after the MP won a decisive victory in the party’s leadership election.

“We do not at all underestimate … our opponents in politics,” Leblanc told chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton during an interview on Rosemary Barton live.

“I think we should take seriously the concerns of Canadians, Mr. Poilivre will have to explain why his ideas are not reckless and irresponsible,” he said, referring to some of the points raised by Poilivre during the campaign, especially regarding inflation.

WATCH | Poilevre's ideas when he ran for Conservative leader were "pretty reckless," LeBlanc says:

Poilevre’s ideas when he ran for Conservative leader were “pretty reckless,” LeBlanc says.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominique Leblanc congratulated Pierre Poillèvre on his landslide victory in the Conservative leadership race, but told Rosemary Barton that he believed Poillèvre was advocating irresponsible policies during the Conservative leadership race.

Poilivre scored 68 percent of the available points in the first round of voting in the party’s ratings leadership election.

But the Ontario MP didn’t just dominate on points—he nearly won every race in the country.

Out of 338 constituencies in Canada, Poilevre lost only eight to his main opponent, former Quebec premier Jean Charet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated the new leader of the official opposition on Twitter on Saturday evening.

“As parliamentarians, we must work together to deliver results for people across the country,” he tweeted.

Poilivre will become the third leader to take up the mantle since former Prime Minister Stephen Harper stepped down following the party’s 2015 election defeat by Trudeau’s Liberals. But the government could face more united opposition than under the previous two Conservative leaders.

Both Erin O’Toole and Andrew Scheer won their lead races after several rounds of voting, compared to a decisive victory for Poilivere.

“The War of Succession is Over”

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner told the CBC. Rosemary Barton live that a Poilivre victory on the first ballot would help unite a faction that had at times seemed fractured in previous years.

“This morning, I feel relieved and hope that this crushing wave of victory … will give Mr. Poilivre and his team, which is gaining momentum, stability and foundation,” she said.

Scheer stepped down weeks after failing to unseat the Liberals in the 2019 election, and O’Toole was ousted by his own faction earlier this year.

Poilivre will take office with the support of a large assembly – 62 deputies and seven conservative senators supported his candidacy.

“This war of succession is over,” Rempel Garner said.

WATCH | Rempel Garner thinks Poilevre’s victory was a ‘tectonic shift’ for conservatives

Rempel Garner thinks Poilevre’s victory was a ‘tectonic shift’ for conservatives

Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner tells Rosemary Barton she is relieved after Pierre Poilivere’s decisive victory in the Conservative leadership race and believes his tenure will bring stability to the party as it aims to win the next federal election.

It may be some time before Poilliev has a chance to take on Trudeau in the general election because trust and supply agreement the prime minister, who signed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh earlier this year, can ensure the Liberals stay in power until the planned 2025 campaign.

Recent polls show that liberals and conservatives are still head-to-head, but it remains to be seen what impact Poillivere’s victory will have on his party’s size.

But throughout his campaign, it was clear that Poilivre was drawing large crowds, including about 5,000 people in Calgary in April. His campaign says that more than 93,000 people came to see Poillivre at more than 80 rallies during the campaign.

The party also had a record number of party members eligible to vote for leader, with 678,702 compared to 269,469 in 2020. The Poialivra campaign stated that they have registered over 300,000 of these members.

Polivre said Canadians will side with the Conservatives in the next election because they are tired of the Liberal government “mocking” them.

“They don’t need a government to run their lives. They need a government that can run its own passport offices. secured pension. I will be that prime minister,” he said.

He has vowed to fire government “gatekeepers,” a generic term for bureaucrats he accuses of making everyday life difficult.

Poilivre is expected to announce his leadership team and the roles of the critics in the coming days. Rempel Garner said the caucus will take place on Monday.

Poilivre will take his seat as the official Leader of the Opposition when the House of Commons sits next week. Parliament was due to return on September 19, but the first session would be adjourned for a day out of respect for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



