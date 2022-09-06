Liberals kick off three-day cabinet meeting on cost of living and economy

The Liberal cabinet began three-day meetings in Vancouver today to discuss the government’s plan of action for the fall, with rising costs of living and the health of the economy on the agenda as Parliament prepares for the return of MPs.

“This week, as we begin what will be a busy and important downturn in parliamentary work, we will focus on the economy, hear from Canadians, work with Canadians to address the very real problems they face,” the prime minister said. Justin Trudeau made the announcement at an event in Squamish, British Columbia on Tuesday.

“Whether it’s to make sure we grow the economy so we create good jobs now and in the future, or to directly support people and the issues they face with the cost of living, that’s our goal.”

Trudeau said his cabinet is using this week’s Vancouver meetings to come up with ways to help Canadians struggling with the rising cost of living.

Providing this assistance after the resumption of parliament on September 19 will require balancing the priorities of both Liberal supporters and the party’s parliamentary partners in the NDP.

Earlier this year, the Liberals and New Democrats reached an agreement committing the NDP to vote with the minority Liberal government in the House of Commons on a vote of confidence by June 2025 in exchange for the government meeting a series of benchmarks along the way.

The New Democrats say at least two of those pledges must be met before the Christmas break if the Liberals want the deal to stand.

The NDP wants the first phase of a universal dental care plan rolled out, initially covering families with children under 12 who earn less than $90,000. The party also wants a one-time top-up to bring Canada’s housing allowance up to $500 and says it wants the increase to be renewed in the coming years if cost-of-living problems persist.

The Canadian Housing Benefit, developed by the federal government and the provinces, launched in 2020 with $4 billion in co-funding over eight years. The grant is intended to provide direct financial support to Canadians who are struggling with housing needs.

An NDP official speaking in the background said that up to two million Canadians could benefit from means-tested payments, with the federal government budgeting $475 million for the initiative.

Floor, not ceiling

An agreement between the NDP and the Liberals set the end of this year as the deadline for both initiatives. The new Democrats say that so far it looks like those commitments will be met on time.

“On both of those components, we’re pretty close to where we want to go in the negotiations,” a senior NDP official in the background told CBC News. “I’m sure we’ll have something to tell the media by the end of the month.”

The NDP considers the commitment to dental care in the first phase only as a first step. New Democrats say if Liberals want their deal with the NDP to stay in place, they must extend dental care to under-18s, seniors and people with disabilities by the end of 2023 before the program is fully implemented by 2025. .

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 2019. Under an agreement struck between the two parties earlier this year, the NDP will support the Liberal government in parliamentary elections, provided the Liberals meet certain commitments. (Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)

The NDP says the two commitments are bottom, not top, and they will use opposition days, face-to-face meetings and private member accounts to push other measures this fall to help Canadians cope with the rising cost of living.

Among those initiatives, the party said, will be a drive to help families with a one-time increase in Canada’s GST rebate and child support, a call for more funding to help workers transition to green jobs, and a demand for further action on fight against climate change. .

Helping Canadians cope with inflation

While it’s unclear what approach the Liberal Cabinet might discuss other than raising housing benefits, Prime Minister Trudeau said last week that his government is always looking for ways to ease the burden of inflation.

“We now have historically low unemployment, many people have jobs but still have real problems, and we are going to continue to do what is necessary to support vulnerable Canadians as we move forward,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister added that whatever his government does to address the cost of living problem, it will be “careful not to do anything that will hasten or exacerbate the inflationary crisis we are facing.”

One proposal in the NDP/Liberal deal would refocus the Rental Construction Finance Initiative (RCFI) on affordable apartments.

RCFI is a government program that provides developers with low-cost funding to help them build rental homes in low-supply areas.

A government official said Canadians should expect some housing and cost of living announcements focusing on British Columbia before, during and after the retreat.

Building a green future

In a press release announcing the cabinet retreat, the PMO said the ministers would also discuss how the government can build a “green, healthy future for all.”

The government official said the discussion would extend to ministries as the government seeks to ensure there are well-paying jobs in both the electric vehicle and oil industries.

The New Democrats said they met with oil field workers who fear for their children’s economic future as the economy moves away from fossil fuels.

The NDP said that while it will continue to pressure the Liberal government to act in this area, it will not threaten the deal – even though there is a deadline in the text of the agreement requiring action until 2022.

The deal requires liberals to “move forward” on establishing a Clean Jobs Learning Center to support, retrain and redeploy workers by this year, but the text of the deal doesn’t specify what must happen for the deal to survive.