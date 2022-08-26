Liberal MP apologizes for tweet saying professor was racist

Liberal MP Chris Bittle apologizes for insinuating that University of Ottawa professor Michael Geist was a racist during a Twitter controversy.

The tweet arose from a dispute between the two over a recent dispute over funding the government provided to the Public Media Advocacy Center (CMAC) for a project to combat racism.

Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen cut funding to CMAC earlier this week after one of the group’s senior members, Leith Marouf, made antisemitic Comments in social networks.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Geist, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, called on Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez to also take responsibility for the controversy, arguing that Rodriguez is ultimately responsible for the program.

In response, Bittle accused Geist of being misleading by saying that the program fell under Hussen’s portfolio, and the minister took action and apologized for the controversy.

But in doing so, Bittle seemed to imply that Geist was intentionally misleading because Hussen is black.

As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, I think it shouldn’t be too much to ask the Minister of Heritage to say something – anything – about officials in his department funding anti-Semites despite numerous warnings. Instead, the parliamentary secretary suggests that I am a racist. pic.twitter.com/l4ypj9QgWP –@mgeist

“At this point, you are deliberately misleading your followers… Is it because the minister in charge looks like this?” Bittle wrote in a tweet that included a photo of Hussen.

Geist told the CBC that he was “stunned” to see Beatle’s reaction and said it was “unworthy of an MP”.

“When Jews raise concerns about anti-Semitism … the conclusion that they themselves are somehow racist is incredibly disturbing,” Geist said.

Michael Geist said that Bittle’s comments were not befitting of an MP. (Guillaume Lafrenière/CBC)

On Friday, Bittle apologized to Geist and deleted the original tweet.

“Yesterday, in a moment of anger, I concluded [Geist] it was unreasonable and inappropriate. I hold myself to a higher standard for the position I hold and I apologize to Professor Geist,” Bittle wrote.

When the CBC reached out to the Beatle’s office for more comment, a spokesman said the MP for Ontario acknowledged that his comment had gone too far.

Yesterday in a moment of anger I concluded @mgeistwhich was unreasonable and inappropriate. I hold myself to a higher standard for the position I hold, and I apologize to Professor Geist. I deleted the offending tweet. –@Chris_Bittle

Geist said he would have preferred Bittle to apologize to him in person, but was glad the MP did so publicly.

“I’m at least glad that there seems to be an acknowledgment that he’s gone way over the line,” he said.

The CBC contacted Hussen, but his office declined to comment, citing Beatle’s apology tweet. The CBC also contacted Rodriguez’s office but did not receive a response in time for publication.