Left-leaning figures on MSNBC and CNN have recently stepped up their rhetoric against Republicans, parroting Democratic politicians who claim that Americans must vote blue to preserve democracy.

In a July interview, CBS “Face the Nation” anchor Robert Costa asked Vice President Kamala Harris to complete a sentence he wrote as part of the interview.

“Americans need to vote Democrat in November because …” Costa began.

“Our democracy is on the ballot,” Harris concluded.

The assertion that Americans’ midterm voting decisions come down to whether America’s democracy will survive has come up several times over the past few months.

On August 3, while discussing the results of several GOP primaries including Michigan’s Tudor Dixon, “New Day” hosts Brianna Keller and John Avalon painted the results as a loss for democracy in America.

“It’s the morning after election night in America, where democracy was the only thing on the ballot. Primary races in five states set the stage for what will be some of the most competitive races in November,” Keller said, opening the show. .

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who told viewers last month that he should consider “all Republicans dangerous until proven otherwise,” said in May that voters heading to the polls were weighing two separate issues.

“Folks, you’re going to the polls in November, and you’re going to have to think in terms of your daily lives — what do you value more? The price of gas or democracy?” he asked rhetorically.

The MSNBC figures, even more so than CNN, belie the belief that Republicans were deliberately standing in the way of democracy, while Democrats were fighting hard to preserve it.

“You don’t deserve it this time — it’s over,” MSNBC’s Donnie Deutsch said in February. “You bring back McCarthy, you bring back Trump, our democracy is over. I’m not overstating it. That’s where we’re at. And Democrats have to figure out what’s won and what’s been lost in elections.”

Washington Post columnist Max Boot claimed in October that he is not a Democrat, but will vote blue in 2022 to preserve democracy.

“If the Republicans can win the elections in 2022, it’s going to set the stage for a Republican coup in 2022 and 2024 that could be more successful than what they tried in 2020,” Boot told CNN’s Don Lemon. “And really the only way to prevent that from happening is to vote for Democrats.”

Liberal media outlets and their Democratic affiliates have tried to paint Democrats as the defenders of democracy and Republicans as its enemies.

On Thursday, while campaigning in Maryland, President Biden claimed that “demand Republicans” are a “threat to our democracy” and labeled them “quasi-fascists”.

“They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace – embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy,” he added.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Cal. predicted in January that the upcoming midterms could mean the end of free elections in America.

“I worry that if the Republicans win the midterm elections, the turnout in this country will disappear, as we know it,” Swalwell said on MSNBC. He added that if Republicans were to win the House, the damage they could do to the American democratic process “could be irreversible.”

“If we don’t get it right, this could be the last election,” he added.

That same month, left-wing media pundit Matthew Dowd said he believed the country’s democracy depended on the Democrats prevailing in 2022.

“If the Republicans take back the Congress and the Senate in 2022 and we have a presidential election, I think we’re at a point where our democracy has failed,” Dodd said on MSNBC.

Last year, The New York Times was accused of engaging in activism after it published a two-page open letter that named more than 100 corporations that expressed solidarity with “democracy.” The Times’ definition of democracy appears to be those who stand up against people who they claim are pushing “discriminatory laws” that “restrict” Americans’ voting rights.

Writers of the Times’ “Dealbook” newspaper argued that “the names that signed the statement are as notable as those that did not.”

Fox News’ David Rutz and Joseph A. Wolfsohn contributed to this report.