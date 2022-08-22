type here...
Liberal government cuts funding and suspends anti-racism group project after tweets
Liberal government cuts funding and suspends anti-racism group project after tweets

Warning: This story contains language that may be offensive.

The liberal government cut funding for an anti-racism group and suspended work on a project it ran after a member of the group made anti-Semitic remarks in a social media post.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in this country. The anti-Semitic comments made by Leith Marouf are reprehensible and vile,” Minister for Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

“We have notified the Public Media Defense Center (CMAC) that their funding has been cut and their project is on hold.”

Marouf, a senior consultant for the Anti-Racism Project who received $133,000 from the federal government, posted controversial comments on his Twitter account. The account is private, but a screenshot of the post shows several tweets with his photo and name.

One tweet read: “You know all those vociferous bags of human feces aka Jewish white supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they came from, they will be quiet bitches again.” [their] Christian/Secular White Supremacist Masters.

Last year, the Community Media Advocacy Center (CMAC) received a $133,800 grant from the Department of Canadian Heritage to develop an anti-racism strategy for Canadian broadcasters.

Maruf is listed as a senior consultant on the CMAC website, and CMAC is quoted as “delighted to launch” Creating an Anti-Racism Strategy for Canadian Broadcasting: A Dialogue and Convergence Initiative, funded by the Heritage Program Against Racism.

He expressed his gratitude to “Canadian Heritage for the partnership and trust placed in us”, stating that CMAC is committed to “ensure the successful and responsible execution of the project”.

Marouf is not an anti-Semite, lawyer says

In Hussen’s statement, he urged CMAC to explain how he came to hire Marouf and how he plans to repair the damage caused by his “anti-Semitic and xenophobic statements”.

“We look forward to a proper response to their next steps and clear accountability on this matter,” he said.

The Canadian press reported last week that a lawyer representing Maruf asked that his client’s tweets be quoted “verbatim” and that a distinction be made between Maruf’s “clear reference to ‘Jewish white supremacists’ and Jews or Jews in general.

Maruf harbors “no animosity towards the Jewish faith as a collective group,” attorney Stephen Ellis said in an email.

