A masonry column containing three hammocks collapsed Monday at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, killing one student and injuring two others on the first day of classes, officials said.

A brick column collapsed in the center of the college’s undergraduate campus around 8:15 p.m., making the area “challenging” for ambulances and fire equipment, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

While no one has been confirmed pinned under the collapsed column, fire officials said several injuries were reported.

One student, later identified as a 19-year-old male, was seriously injured and was given CPR by bystanders. He was confirmed dead when first responders arrived.

According to fire officials, two 18-year-old female students were injured. One student’s hand was injured and the other’s stomach was injured.

Other students told police that there were six people in three hammocks attached to the column when it fell from inside towards the students.

The college said it was “devastated” and was working to contact the students’ families.

“We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community,” the college said in a statement.

More information will be released as it becomes available, school officials said.

Lewis and Clark College is a private liberal arts college in Portland.