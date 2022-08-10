type here...
‘Let’s talk about OG’ BBC gets rid of classified football scores

By printveela editor

The BBC marked the end of an era by ending its Live 5 Secret Football Scores service, doing away with British radio that had been broadcast since the 1950s.

The Premier League is back with all its troubles – and exciting football | Sachin Nakrani

The decision to drop a long-term feature in which all major English and Scottish matches were treated equally, often with characteristic intonation, led to speculation that the BBC was prioritizing Premier League football over the minor leagues.

The full results were read out on Sports Report, the world’s longest-running sports radio program, on Saturday afternoons since the early 1950s. First introduced by John Webster, James Alexander Gordon took over in 1974 and became one of the most recognizable voices in British broadcasting, changing the tone of his voice to signify a home win, away win or tie before passing the baton. Charlotte Green in 2013.

Results will continue to be televised as part of the BBC Final Score programme.

However, the BBC bosses have now quietly dropped the feature to make way for additional live Premier League coverage starting at 5:30pm on Saturdays. Many fans only noticed the change when the segment didn’t appear, as usual, on Saturday, the first day of the football season.

Although Sports Report began in 1948, classified scores were not included in the first order and did not begin until a few years later. However, they soon became a staple for football fans across the country and would forever be associated with the famous theme song of Hubert Bath’s Out of the Blue programme.

Charlotte Green during the first reading of classified football results in 2013. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Unsurprisingly, given its iconic status, the loss of classified scores service was widely mourned by people, who often associate it with key memories of attending matches or listening to scores. “I can’t believe the BBC stopped reading classified scores in Sports Report,” said Mark Lawrenson, a former Liverpool defender and longtime BBC pundit. “Talk about OG..!! WTF”.

Poet Ian Macmillan said, “R.I.P beautiful and profound sound poem about secret football scores in Sports Report. Now we’ve all lost at home.”

Before the age of smartphones, fans returning home after kickoffs at 3:00 p.m. first found out about scores elsewhere by rushing back to their car and tuning in to Sports Report. Originally broadcast on the BBC Light programme, it aired on BBC Radio 2 from 1970 to 1990 before switching to BBC Radio 5 in 1990 and then to the newly launched BBC Radio 5 Live in 1994.

In recent years, the rise of smartphone apps has made it easy for fans to follow scores for other matches throughout the day, meaning there has been less of an element of disclosure in the official reading of results. The drastic reduction in the number of people playing football pools also meant that fewer people were waiting to hear the full set of results.

Listeners were still hearing the results of the day’s games, read out live by host Mark Chapman. Despite this, the characteristic separate – and official – announcement of the day’s football results remained an important broadcast for many fans of the game.

Explaining the decision to drop the classified results service, the BBC said in a statement: “With the addition of our live coverage of the Premier League match at 5:30 p.m., Sports Report has been reduced to a shorter programme.

“We will continue to offer comprehensive goal information throughout the day live and on the BBC Sport website, as well as the final score on BBC One. We would like to thank everyone who has been reading classified football results live 5 over the years.”

This article was amended on 9 August 2022 as an earlier version stated that Sports Report moved from BBC Radio 2 to “the newly launched live BBC Radio 5 in 1990”. The program moved to BBC Radio 5 in 1990 and then to BBC Radio 5 Live shortly after that station’s launch in 1994.

