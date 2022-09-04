type here...
Lester Rogers goes into survival mode and wants to score 40 points

Brendan Rodgers has warned that Leicester must change their expectations after a terrible start to the season and painted a bleak picture by admitting that his players need to enter survival mode to score 40 points and avoid relegation.

Rodgers’ team finished eighth last season and reached the semi-finals of the European Conference League, a year after they first won the FA Cup, but after a summer of signing only one outfield player, a pressured Leicester manager made it clear . that the real goals this season have changed significantly.

Rodgers, who has spoken on numerous occasions about his ambition to destroy the Premier League’s top six, admitted he was working towards “completely different” goals compared to recent seasons and underscored his point by saying: “This is not the same club that has been for a couple of years.” back”.

In 2021, Leicester missed out on Champions League qualification on the last day of the season, but traveled to Brighton at the bottom of the table on Sunday in search of their first win of the campaign.

“I’m ready to score 40 points and I’m looking forward to getting started and everyone moving in the same direction,” said the Leicester manager. “Six months ago I felt that we needed to improve the squad in the summer because every team, no matter how good they are, needs to be updated.

“Some of the players when I came here, when I look back three and a half years ago, some of these guys were being written off at the time at 32 and 33.”

Rodgers continued: “It’s been three and a half years and not much has changed in the starting XI. I knew for six months that this would be a problem for us, and of course we couldn’t do it. [refresh the squad]. But we’re not going to lay down and roll over, we have to find a way now. Our goal this season is to score 40 points.”

Leicester’s owner, King Power International Group, a Thai duty-free retailer, has been hit hard by the global pandemic, with poor recruiting last summer leading to a bloated team and a huge payroll. Leicester’s inability to get rid of minor players such as Boubakary Soumare, Yannick Vestergaard and Caglar Soyunku prevented them from being strengthened as Belgian defender Wout Faes, a direct replacement for Wesley Fofana, became the only notable signing. Free agent Alex Smithies, formerly of Cardiff, was signed as the third goalkeeper.

