Growing up in a rough-and-tumble Jacksonville housing project, Leroy Butler wears a hand-me-down outfit, what he calls his “Forrest Gump” leg braces, and a constant smile.

His grandmother, Rosa Lee Durham, would tell him it was his uncanny ability to “ignore anything negative,” such as teasing him when he couldn’t walk straight or daring to dream of playing in the NFL. Stay home when his siblings go out to play.

When that happens, Butler goes to the kitchen, where his mother, Eunice O. The butler imparts both the secrets of the family’s favorite recipes and how to handle harassing neighbors.

The man best known as the originator of the “Lambeau Leap” and who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend spent much of his youth in a wheelchair, braces or casts. The bones in his feet are so weak and misaligned that he can only walk short distances and he cannot run.

Being severely pigeon-toed he was constantly picked on by the other kids, never picking on sides during recess.

By the time he was in seventh grade, however, Butler’s legs had healed, and the lessons he learned in high school about patience, persistence and perseverance from his mother began to pay off as he overcame his childhood challenges, including a reading disorder. To earn a scholarship from Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

In 1990, after starring for the Seminoles, Butler got a call from Packers coach Lindy Infante during the second round of the NFL draft. Infante tells Butler that they’re going to pick him, and does he have any questions?

“I have one, coach,” Butler replied. “Where is Green Bay?”

Butler was soon joined by Reggie White, Brett Favre, Ron Wolf and Mike Holmgren, and together they put Green Bay back on the NFL map.

Butler was instrumental in reviving Green Bay’s glory days during a 12-year career that included four All-Pro selections and was named to the league’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, and his versatility made him a leader of change along the way. Safeties are used in today’s game.

Coordinators Ray Rhodes and later Fritz Shurmur stuck with their base defense when opponents sent extra receivers down the field to disguise the defense’s intentions and maintain their ability to stop the run on the pass or later downs. They cover the Butler slot wideout or top tight end and occasionally blitz the stumped quarterback.

It took Butler’s game to another level, fueling the notion that he is one of the greatest to ever play his position.

Butler was selected for the Hall in his 16th year of eligibility, his third as a finalist.

A few years before her death in 2016, Butler’s mother helped him write the acceptance speech he would deliver at Saturday’s induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

“She taught me a long way,” Butler said. “(When) you have a special needs child who can’t go outside, can’t swim, can’t have a sleepover, you have to be patient.”

That’s why Butler said he never regretted his long wait for his inauguration.

Butler’s football career came to an untimely end on November 18, 2001, when he broke his left scapula while tackling Atlanta’s Maurice Smith, leaving him 16 games shy of breaking Bart Starr’s record of 196 games played with the Packers.

He became the first player in NFL history to finish his career with 40 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Although he won one Super Bowl and reached another, Butler is best known for what he did in a December 1993 game against the Raiders.

Butler was fumbled by running back Randy Jordan, Reggie White recovered and lumbered for 10 yards, who pitched it to Butler, who raced down the sideline to score his first career touchdown, who celebrated by jumping into the stands.

“Mike Holmgren always said, if you fumble and you’re a defensive player, don’t turn the ball over,” Butler explained. “But Reggie wanted to do it. And that’s Reggie White, right?

“So Reggie laterals the ball, I’m running down the sideline, it’s all spontaneous. When I’m jumping up there, and hugging, the best fans — I take that back, they’re the owners — that’s my way of loving the fans.”

The “Lambeau Leap″ became an established tradition after touchdowns as the Packers became a consistent playoff team over the past quarter century, winning two Super Bowls and reaching another.

Former Broncos safety Steve Atwater, whose spectacular play in Super Bowl 32 denied Butler a second ring, is another member of the 1990s All-Decade Team who has been restlessly awaiting enshrinement.

When he finally made it in 2020, Atwater said the first thought on his mind was to keep the door open for Butler.

“He’s a guy I’m really looking forward to welcoming,” Atwater said. “He’s a playmaker. I remember watching him when he was at Florida State, being amazed at the tackles he made, the blocks he made. He was all over the field. And he did the same thing at Green Bay.”

It’s not just Butler’s long wait, but how far he’s come, Atwater said.

“I think we’ve all overcome some adversity, but that’s just the full scale out there,” Atwater said. “To not be picked by teams because of his leg condition and to overcome that – the mental part of it as well, you have to be very strong mentally – and to play at the high level he played at is amazing.”