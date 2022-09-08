New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Zhang Dated an actor For four years in the 90s, Camila blamed media outlets and online critics for jumping to conclusions about the reason for her recent split from Morone.

The 48-year-old former model and actress penned an essay for People magazine in which she called out naysayers for guessing she was 47. Oscar winnerKnown for dating much younger women, she ended her relationship with Morone because she was 25 years old.

“When I read headlines and online comments suggesting his recent ex-girlfriend is “old” or “too old for Leo at 25,” I pooh-leeze (insert dramatic eye roll),” Zhang wrote.

She continued, “I think we can do better and do better. What kind of message is this sending to the youth?”

Zhang recalled that she and DiCaprio started dating when they were both 21 years old Working in HollywoodHe described him as “a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend.”

She says, “Like all couples we went through some tough times and got separated for a while in 1997 and got back together.

“Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.”

However, Zhang explains that she initiated the breakup. “It was a choice I made,” she wrote.

“I don’t know how to explain it exactly, I felt like I was ready to consummate our relationship. I was out of that version of the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was. And what I wanted.”

Zhang said there were other possible reasons why DiCaprio and Morrone decided Go their separate ways.

“Who knows what happened,” wrote the owner of the dog food company. “Maybe she really cares for him, but is ready for the next chapter, maybe it’s temporary, or maybe it’s not our job, but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But the funny memes keep coming, they’re stellar. Really. “

Zhang concludes her essay by sharing that she met the “love of her life” at age 38 and married him at age 40. She now lives in rural Oregon with my “hot husband, Shia, a builder, and he’s younger than me (joke’s on you, Leo).”