According to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital, Leonardo DiCaprio’s non-profit foundation has awarded grants to a dark money group that has given money to a law firm leading climate nuisance lawsuits across the country.

Dan Emmett, a major philanthropist, and Ann Carlson — a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) climate professor — revealed in 2017 that the two had raised money with law firm Sher Edling for their efforts to sue oil companies over the allegations. Climate change fraud on behalf of state and local governments, according to emails obtained by the watchdog group Government Accountability & Oversight (GAO) and shared with Fox News Digital.

In their emails, Emmett and Carlson discuss how Chuck Savitt, Sher Edling’s director of strategic client relations, sought Emmett’s support and took over the title from Terry Tamminan between 2016 and 2019 in his role as CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. When the emails were exchanged, Carlson, now a senior Biden administration official, served as co-director of UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change & Environment, an advisory board Emmett still chairs.

“Chuck Savitt, who is leading this new organization behind the lawsuits, seeks our support,” Emmett wrote to Carlson on July 22, 2017. “Terry Tamminan is a key supporter in his new role with the DiCaprio Foundation.”

According to records, Emmett also forwarded a message Savitt sent him three days earlier on July 19, 2022, asking for his support. The first lawsuits of share eddling were filed with the Collective Action Support Fund for Accountability, Resilience and Adaptation, a fund run by the dark money group Resources Legacy Fund (RLF) at the time, Savitt said in the email.

“We wanted to let you know that we filed the first three lawsuits Monday with the support of the Collective Action Fund,” Savitt told Emmett. “These precedent-setting cases call for 37 of the world’s leading fossil fuel companies to be held accountable for the devastating damage sea level rise — caused by their greenhouse gas emissions — is having on coastal communities.”

Savitt also offered to set up a meeting between Emmett and Vic Sher, a partner in Sher Edling.

The email correspondence took place two months before Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation publicly announced it would award $20 million in grants to various climate and conservation causes. A statement of the group, it has since Deleted but archivedClosely mirroring Savitt’s language, the grant to RLF was included to “support precedent-setting legal actions to hold major corporations in the fossil fuel industry accountable.”

“These grantees will be active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations — and addressing the urgent, existential challenges of climate change,” DiCaprio said at the time.

Tamminan said the organization believes “we need to do what we can now before it’s too late.” The ad does not mention share eddling.

In February 2018, months after the initial email exchange, Emmett told Carlson that he could mention to other prospective donors that he and the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation were now “strong supporters” of Share Edling’s ongoing litigation. The suggestion came after Carlson asked if New York philanthropist Andy Sabin should be asked to support the effort.

“You can tell him that Terry’s organization and I are both ardent supporters, that you are an advisor, that the science is out there, and that if it is successful, it can do more than just do something for the environment,” Emmett said in an email. Carlson.

In addition to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and the Emmett Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the JPB Foundation have contributed to the Collective Action Fund since 2017.

Share Edling’s website says the firm specializes in representing “states, cities, public agencies and businesses in high-impact, high-value environmental cases.” Since its initial cases in July 2017 – filed on behalf of a city and two counties in California – Share Edling has sued major oil companies on behalf of Delaware, Minnesota, Rhode Island, New York City, Washington DC, San Francisco, Baltimore, Honolulu. And Many local governments across the countryCompanies are accused of misleading the public about climate change.

The two cases, in San Francisco and Oakland, Calif., are largely pending on appeal before a federal panel.

“Obviously, the donors — including DiCaprio — created a lot of purported arms length,” Chris Horner, an attorney representing the GAO in the case involving the emails, said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“This model used some pass-throughs through which DiCaprio and, Dan Emmett and others could run them, including DiCaprio’s foundation and resources legacy fund, and they didn’t appear to be financing the attack,” Horner added.

Overall, RLF contributed more than $5.2 million to share edling between 2017 and 2020, according to the group’s tax filings for that period. The firm did not disclose its donors and declined to confirm who it had previously received money from to fund the share-eddling lawsuit.

“From 2017 to 2020, Scher Edling received grants from the RLF to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for the accuracy of information they disseminated to consumers and the public about their role in causing climate change,” an RLF spokesperson said. Mark Kleinman said in an email to Fox News Digital.

“The RLF receives support from several funding bodies and its board of directors and staff make all decisions about where the funds go,” the spokesperson continued.

Sher Edling declined to comment.

Experts have previously raised concerns about the source of share-eddling funding for climate litigation.

In a 2020 Forbes article, Michael Cross, professor emeritus of law at George Mason University, described an arrangement in which Sher Edling receives payment from the regions he represents if his cases are successful, while, at the same time, receiving funding from the tax deduction. groups, thereby eliminating some of the risk in taking such cases.

“Can non-profit donations be made to a non-profit legal entity that has already determined a different compensation?” Cross wrote. “Can a law firm that can become fabulously rich on a contingency basis ethically accept funds paid whether or not the client prevails?”

“If legislating through litigation is bad, what is to be done about legislating through litigation over taxpayer subsidies through charitable donations? We don’t have all the answers to these questions yet,” he continued. “I think we deserve them.”

Emmett, Tamminen, Sabin and the Earth Alliance, which spun off Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation in 2019, did not respond to requests for comment.