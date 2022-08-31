New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Leonardo DiCaprio And his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, broke up.

Sources confirmed the couple’s split to People magazine. DiCaprio, 47, and Morone, 25, who have kept their relationship private, made their debut as a couple at the 2020 Oscars.

Representatives for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In December 2019, Morone spoke to the Los Angeles Times The couple’s age difference And shared that it was not important to her.

“There are a lot of relationships in Hollywood — and throughout the history of the world — where people have big age gaps,” the actress said. “I think anyone should be able to date whoever they want to date.”

She also said it was “disappointing” because of her relationship with the Oscar winner.

“I think there should always be an identity with who you’re dating. … I understand the association, but I believe it continues to slip and the conversation falls short,” she said.

In June 2020, a source told People magazine that DiCaprio “loves being with” the actress and that they spent time with each other “24/7” during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

Morone is a model and made her acting debut in 2014 in the James Franco film “Bukowski”. Her next role will be in the television show adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reed’s best-selling novel “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

DiCaprio will be there A reunion with Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released next year.