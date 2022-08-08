New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Leonardo DiCaprio And Martin Scorsese is like peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, gin and tonic — one of the best movie pairings of a lifetime.

Nearly two decades after working together on the box office hit “Gangs of New York,” DiCaprio and Scorsese team up once again for their sixth film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on the novel by David Gran.

The film is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, also marking the 10th collaboration between Scorsese and his longtime friend the Academy Award-winner. Robert DeNiro.

And why stop at the sixth symptom when the seventh is on the horizon? The Hollywood Reporter confirmed last week that DiCaprio and Scorsese will team up for Apple Original Films’ adaptation of another epic nonfiction book, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.”

Martin Scorsese regrets not working with Ray Liotta again after ‘Goodfellas’

Since 2002, Scorsese and DiCaprio’s films have earned multiple Academy Award wins and dozens of nominations at every major ceremony, and their last major film, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office with $392 million. Only a million.

De Niro chose DiCaprio to work with him on “This Boy’s Life” in ’93, and then told his director Paul about Leo’s impressive work on set, which eventually led Scorsese to cast him in “Gangs of New York.”

De Niro and Scorsese easily add to the list of best director-actor duos, collaborating on major films spanning four decades, some of which are considered the greatest films of all time.

DiCaprio recalls bumping into the director at a bar in downtown New York after he finished filming his second movie, “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” at age 18. He told THR he was “sort of paralyzed” when he saw Scorsese and stood in silence until Marty said: “Hey, kid, I saw your movie. You did great. Keep it up.” Leo was “blown away” by the encounter.

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese Reunite for Talk ‘The Irishman’

Scorsese responded, “I don’t remember that. I remember watching the movie, and Robert De Niro told me about Leo. He said, ‘I worked with this kid on this movie. You should really work with him someday.’ And he usually doesn’t.”

Howard Breuer, CEO of Newsroom PR, told Fox News Digital that Scorsese and DiCaprio’s road to cinematic success may not have been as smooth as it seems.

“Leonardo DiCaprio starring in all those Scorsese movies may have started with an off-hand comment from De Niro to Scorsese. But these kinds of partnerships don’t just happen, they require significant buy-in from the studios and the filmmaker’s other collaborators,” Breuer said.

“DiCaprio, coming off ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and ‘Titanic,’ was already a household name when Scorsese cast him in their first film, ‘Gangs of New York,’ a $100 million budget that needed a bankable star. With youth appeal.”

“Gangs of New York,” a 20-year passion project from Scorsese, was released in 2002 by Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax Films and starred Cameron Diaz, Liam Neeson, John C. Reilly and the Oscar-winner also star. Daniel Day-Lewis.

Scorsese’s casting of DiCaprio “made the film a box office success, which isn’t always the case with a Scorsese film,” Breuer added.

Scorsese, best known for directing “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver,” Raging Bull, and “Casino,” has had a handful of box office bombs over the years despite the critical acclaim behind his name.

Jonah Hill to play Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese-directed biopic: report

Regardless, Leo and Marty teamed up again two years later for “The Aviator,” where DiCaprio played an eccentric and wealthy aviation enthusiast, Howard Hughes. The film grossed $214 million on a $110 million budget and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, with Cate Blanchett receiving the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn.

“It’s interesting because I’ve been doing it since I was 13,” DiCaprio told IndieWire in 2014. “I’m almost 40 years old, and I’m looking back at some of the things I should have done. Central to this is this wonderful accidental collaboration I had with Marty.”

In 2006, Scorsese and DiCaprio teamed up for the crime thriller “The Departed,” which also starred Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Martin Sheen and Alec Baldwin and was produced by Brad Pitt.

Grossing nearly $300 million at the box office, Mob was impressive, but the film was Scorsese’s first. Academy Award for “Best Director” after seven previous nominations. He received Oscars from longtime friends George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Spielberg.

DiCaprio and Scorsese teamed up for Paramount Pictures’ psychological thriller “Shutter Island” in 2010, grossing $294 million on an $80 million budget, despite widely mixed reviews from film critics and fans.

But all was forgiven in 2013 with “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The biographical story stars DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, a New York City stockbroker who thwarts federal authorities while funneling funds through fake businesses and corrupt companies on Wall Street, whose bogus life comes to an end when authorities uncover the scam.

The 180 minutes flick It also starred Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, Rob Reiner, Matthew McConaughey and Jon Favreau and grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, making it Scorsese’s biggest release.

While DiCaprio, Hill and Scorsese were all nominated for Oscars, the film was scratched at the Academy Awards, and DiCaprio lost Best Actor to McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club.” However, Leo won the Golden Globe for Best Actor.

“You are a risk-taker and a visionary, and as the history of cinema unfolds you will be regarded as one of the greatest artists of our time,” he told Scorsese in an accepting Globe. “Thank you for your mentorship and encouraging me to take a risk on this film.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

DiCaprio finally won Best Actor Academy Award in 2016 For his role in “The Revenant,” he made sure to give another shout-out to his director friend.

I have to thank everyone from the beginning of my career,” he said addressing the audience. “Mr. Cotton-Jones for casting me in my first film. Mr. Scorsese for teaching me so much about the art form of cinema.”

DiCaprio doesn’t take his relationship with Scorsese for granted.

“It’s hard for me to articulate or put into words everything I learned from him,” DiCaprio told IndieWire. “These key moments, it’s hard to even reflect on them because you have to take a breath and look back and realize how much you’ve really learned.”

“I grew as an actor to be with him in those moments where he was giving me the right guidance.”

Scorsese was equally appreciative, when DiCaprio told THR in 2013: “Working together made me excited about making movies. There’s always something, there’s more to me with him. He keeps going deeper.”

Brewer surmises that “a reference to De Niro Scorsese is a useful thing for the world of Hollywood,” adding that it takes more than just a meeting of minds to make movie magic happen.

“It’s not that De Niro couldn’t make that suggestion to Scorsese,” he said years ago of that fateful conversation that sparked the relationship, “it was more than that.”