Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to spark romance rumors after appearing to get cozy this time New York Fashion Week At an after-party hosted by the “Titanic” star’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren DiZionciol.

The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel were pictured getting intimate at Casa Cipriani last Saturday. the “The Wolf of Wall Street“The star put his hand on Hadid’s shoulder in a photo obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Gigi is having fun with it,” an insider told E! Online Friday. “She’s not interested in serious things.”

The insider clarified that the two are not in an “exclusive” relationship, but told the outlet that DiCaprio is “interested” in the Vogue cover star.

“Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to know about her,” the source said. “They met several times, and he was interested.”

Ahead of their getaway last weekend, a source told E! News that DiCaprio and Hadid have started seeing each other.

“Gigi and Leo have hung out and been around each other a lot,” the insider said. “Gigi thinks he’s a really nice guy.”

“Most of their hangouts stem from being in the same social circles at different parties,” the source said.

“The Revenant” star He broke up with his girlfriend Four years, Camila Morone, 25, last month.

DiCaprio has a long history Dating actresses and models are all slightly younger than the Oscar winner. Most are under 25 years old. However, Hadid missed that mark within two years.

Hadid dated Zayn Malik for six years. The former couple had a two-year-old daughter, Khai, in September 2020.

They first started dating in November 2015, but the couple broke up last October A Direction singer was caught Yolanda Hadid, Hadid’s mother.

The 28-year-old allegedly “caught [Yolanda] and pushed her into a dresser, causing emotional distress and physical pain,” according to court documents obtained by Fox News at the time.

However, a source told Us Weekly in June that Hadid and Malik “have a loving and caring relationship despite their separation” as Khai’s co-parents.

“Not hating each other, that’s for sure,” says the insider.

A source told the outlet, “Coparenting comes with some challenges,” the “Dusk Till Dawn” hitmaker and model are “doing the best they can to make it work.”

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.