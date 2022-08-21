New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Leon Edwards stunned Kamaru Usman and the rest of the mixed martial arts world with a knockout kick in the fifth round of their bout at UFC 278 on Saturday night.

Edwards wrested the UFC Welterweight Championship from Usman with the win. The knockout blow came with 56 seconds left in the match.

“That cross head kick landed perfectly,” Edwards said.

Usman, who is considered the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, is likely headed for a decision victory over Edwards before the kick. He controlled Edwards throughout the third round and led 39-37 on the judge’s scorecard. But Edwards pounced to put the “Nigerian Nightmare” on his back.

Edwards has 10 wins And he hasn’t had a contest since losing to Usman in December 2015 at UFC on FOX 17. The win over Usman was the 20th of his career.

“The Octagon doesn’t belong to anybody. No man has held the belt that long. I’ve been saying all week this is my moment. It’s meant to be played,” he said. There is more to show.

“It wasn’t my best performance, and I didn’t feel myself in it. I feel like I still have a lot to offer.”

The win surprised UFC fighters and fans alike.

Usman reacted to the loss on Twitter and congratulated Edwards.

“Champs f— up sometimes… but we bounce back and come back with a vengeance!!” He wrote.

“Damn I love this sport!!! Things hop but… Alhamdulillah we move!! Congrats @Leon_edwardsmma.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.