Fox News contributor and former Democrat Leo Terrell responded to climate change protests in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office on Monday. On “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, Terrell argued that the “photo-op” protests were an attempt to “distract” Americans from key issues ahead of the midterms.

AL Gore compared climate change deniers to law enforcement’s response to the Uvalde massacre

Leo Terrell: This is a democratic photo op. Show the photograph. This Congress worker, sitting, entertaining, air-conditioned room. This is just democratic advertising. They are protesting. Do you want to see a protest? Go and show Judge Kavanaugh a picture of terror at Morton’s Steakhouse or in front of his house or attempted murder. These Congress workers are having fun. If they want to go after someone, go after Joe Manchin. Schumer cited these people’s fears. Let’s see them. It was a lot of fun. It’s embarrassing and it’s humiliating. And they are trying to distract from the economic crisis in this country. save the planet. How to save the American people from this financial crisis?

