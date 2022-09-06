New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped California Democrats on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday after a district outside San Francisco suggested parents rent rooms in their homes to local teachers who can’t live in the area. The former schoolteacher argued that California’s liberal policies continue to erode the quality of life for working people.

Leo Terrell: This is the heart and soul of democracy: one side fits all. I see now as a school teacher and a lawyer here, every family, every teacher has different family responsibilities and needs. A mother with two children. A mother with three children. A mother and father trying to survive on a teacher’s salary. They made that impossible with inflationary policies in California. You cannot be a teacher And enjoy the quality of life. Quality of life … In California, it sucks. It’s terrible. And imagine you want to start your Teaching profession, but you have to live like a college roommate. It doesn’t make sense.

Watch the full interview: