Len Dawson’s death shocked everyone in the NFL world, but it had a particular impact on Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, given how close he and his family were to the legendary quarterback.

Dawson joined the Dallas Texans of the American Football League in 1962, and by 1963, the team had moved to Kansas City and renamed itself the Chiefs. Clark’s father and Lamar Hunt, for whom the AFC Championship Trophy is named, owned the team at the time.

Dawson played for the organization from 1962 to 1975 and helped the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in the 1969 season in Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, Hunt opened up about Dawson and the impact the quarterback has had on his life. He described the Hall of Famer as his “first sports hero” and offered his condolences to the Dawson family.

“The Chiefs and Kansas City have truly lost an icon. Len Dawson has been associated with the Chiefs organization for more than 60 years and his impact will be remembered by generations of pro football fans on and off the field,” Hunt said. . “Len was my first sports hero, and he remains someone I admired and respected throughout his life. His impact on the Kansas City Chiefs and everyone who worked for the organization cannot be overstated. With that said, I’m happy to open it up to questions.”

Hunt said the feeling that Dawson was his “first sports hero” never really left him.

“I think it was, for the most part, a coincidence of my age and when Len had so much success on the field for the Chiefs he was really synonymous with the early Texans and Chiefs teams that won three AFL championships and Super Bowl IV. . . . So a six- or seven-year-old kid would look at Len and say, ‘Hey, that’s it. It’s easy to say, ‘One of my heroes.’ You’re right; that feeling has stayed with me for the rest of my life,” Hunt explained.

“I think back 10 or 11 years ago, shortly after I took over the leadership of the Chiefs, sitting down and interviewing him and interviewing him and how surreal it was. I was doing an interview about the leadership of the Chiefs. I literally idolized a guy as a kid. So, that stayed with me and I think that’s true for everybody who comes to work for the Chiefs. I remember Scott Pioli telling me he had that experience. His first interview with Len and how awestruck he was interviewing a Pro Football Hall of Famer and someone who had accomplished so much off the field.”

Dawson was one of Kansas City’s first big names and the first to win a Super Bowl for the organization, Hunt said, giving fans a connection to him.

“He was synonymous with the early Chiefs organization and the early teams that really helped establish the Chiefs and the American Football League. But when you step back and think about him in terms of Kansas City, I think he’s synonymous with anybody who cares about the community and is really focused on finding ways to give back, ” Hunt added.

Under head coach Hank Strahm, Dawson won the passing title four times and was a six-time league All-Star. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 1966, losing to the Green Bay Packers. Dawson led the Chiefs to Super Bowl IV in 1969 and defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the title. He was named Super Bowl IV MVP.

Dawson played for the Chiefs until he was 40 years old.

In 211 career games between his time in the NFL and AFL, Dawson has 28,711 passing yards and 239 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.