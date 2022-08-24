type here...
Sports Len Dawson smoked a halftime cigarette during the Super...
Sports

Len Dawson smoked a halftime cigarette during the Super Bowl and the photo will never be forgotten

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson died Wednesday at age 87 after entering hospice care earlier this month.

Dawson accomplished many things during his career: A seven-time Pro Bowler, he led the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl victory in 1970, and translated that success into a successful broadcaster for decades.

But this one photo of Dawson puts him in a different category.

During halftime of Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers, Dawson and the Chiefs were down 14–10.

So what did Dawson do? A very common thing in 1967. Light a cigarette with a glass bottle of Fresca soft drink (which has been discontinued in 2020) at his feet.

“I smoke cigars, probably more than half the guys smoke cigarettes,” Chiefs tight end Fred Urbanas said. 2020 told Yahoo Sports. “A lot of times, you come into our locker room and you don’t see, there’s a lot of smoke going on. There’s a lot of people smoking cigarettes, but Lenny the quarterback — he’s the one. Smoked.”

At the time, Bill Ray’s photo of Dawson was not available to the public when Life magazine captured footage of the Jan. 15, 1967, game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which the Chiefs lost 35–10. .

It took more than four decades for the photo of the game to come to life Publish a photo slideshow.

“If you can capture a cultural moment on the change that happened, that’s a good thing, because we’re so health-conscious today,” Chiefs team historian Bob Moore told Yahoo. “Certainly cigarettes have a stigma, and then equate it to an athlete, then equate it to a quarterback, and then equate it to a guy in the Hall of Fame … you have all kinds of things that are interesting and interesting.”

Previous articleFacebook users report celebrity spam is flooding their feeds
Next articleAcadémie Nouvel cartoon draws backlash for portraying Muslims

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ gets an assist from Ryan Reynolds but still doesn’t score

(CNN)"Welcome to Wrexham" wants to position itself as "the real 'Ted Lasso,'" but that's...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

If Biden doesn’t stop China’s land grab, Congress will

off Video Rep. Newhouse: Now is the time to stop China...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Divers recover a submerged Ford F-150 in Canada’s Arctic waters

closer Video Review: 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline The 2022 Ford Expedition is...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Maxwell Frost, one of the first Gen Z candidates for Congress, has won his primary

Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Transfer news Hudson-Odoi close to loan at Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi appears set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea after turning down two loan offers...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Académie Nouvel cartoon draws backlash for portraying Muslims

A controversial cartoon published in New Brunswick's largest French-language newspaper sparked backlash over its portrayal of Muslims. A...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News