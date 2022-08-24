Len Dawson smoked a halftime cigarette during the Super Bowl and the photo will never be forgotten

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson died Wednesday at age 87 after entering hospice care earlier this month.

Dawson accomplished many things during his career: A seven-time Pro Bowler, he led the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl victory in 1970, and translated that success into a successful broadcaster for decades.

But this one photo of Dawson puts him in a different category.

During halftime of Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers, Dawson and the Chiefs were down 14–10.

So what did Dawson do? A very common thing in 1967. Light a cigarette with a glass bottle of Fresca soft drink (which has been discontinued in 2020) at his feet.

“I smoke cigars, probably more than half the guys smoke cigarettes,” Chiefs tight end Fred Urbanas said. 2020 told Yahoo Sports. “A lot of times, you come into our locker room and you don’t see, there’s a lot of smoke going on. There’s a lot of people smoking cigarettes, but Lenny the quarterback — he’s the one. Smoked.”

At the time, Bill Ray’s photo of Dawson was not available to the public when Life magazine captured footage of the Jan. 15, 1967, game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which the Chiefs lost 35–10. .

It took more than four decades for the photo of the game to come to life Publish a photo slideshow.

“If you can capture a cultural moment on the change that happened, that’s a good thing, because we’re so health-conscious today,” Chiefs team historian Bob Moore told Yahoo. “Certainly cigarettes have a stigma, and then equate it to an athlete, then equate it to a quarterback, and then equate it to a guy in the Hall of Fame … you have all kinds of things that are interesting and interesting.”