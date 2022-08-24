Len Dawson, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and broadcasting legend, has died at the age of 87.

Enlarge this image switch title Focus on sports / Getty Images

Focus on sports / Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Missouri. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and popular radio and television personality Len Dawson has died. He was 87.

He led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 1970 and even won the MVP title. Cool Lenny has also accompanied Chiefs fans through their ups and downs as a broadcaster for over 50 years.

Earlier this month, Dawson was admitted to hospice. AT statement released by the Chiefs, “Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len accepted and became the epitome of Kansas City and the people who call it home. You’d be hard-pressed to find a player who was more influential in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson,” Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt said.

Dawson was born in Alliance, Ohio in 1935. Fifty-two years later he stood on Hall of Fame in neighboring Canton, inducted after 19 year football career. He was only the fourth person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player. as well as broadcaster after Frank Gifford, Dan Deardorf and John Madden.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Colin E. Braley/AP

Colin E. Braley/AP

“I was passionate about the job,” Dawson said with a laugh in 2017, when the broadcast booth at Arrowhead Stadium was officially dedicated to him. “Because my parents didn’t have much, and they taught me something: ‘If you want something, find a way to earn it to do it.’

Dawson was the color commentator for Chiefs radio broadcasts on the Chiefs Radio Network from 1984 to 2017. His broadcast partner for 24 of those years, Mitch Holthus, was a longtime fan.

“I made sure my mom made a rough stitched jersey with numbers 1 and 6 because I wanted to be Lenny Dawson,” Holthus said, referring to Dawson’s jersey number 16.

Dawson was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957 but failed to gain any significant playing time with either the Steelers or his two years with the Cleveland Browns in 1960 and 1961.

Meanwhile, Lamar Hunt founded the American Football League in 1960.

“I remember[Browns owner/coach]Paul Brown saying, ‘Hey, there’s a bunch of rich people’s sons. It’s a hobby for them,” Dawson recalls. “It won’t last more than a year or two. It won’t be very long.”

Dawson signed with the Dallas Texans in the fledgling AFL before the 1962 season and reunited with coach Hank Stram, one of his assistant coaches at Purdue. The Texans won the AFL Championship that year before moving to Kansas City.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Focus on sports / Getty Images

Focus on sports / Getty Images

In 1964 Dawson quit 30 touchdownsChiefs record until Patrick Mahomes broke it with 50 in 2018. Mahomes said that on the verge of breaking Dawson’s record, he spoke to Dawson about it.

“When you throw 30 touchdowns in today’s league with a lot more passing, you still have a great season,” Mahomes said in 2018. “For him to be so advanced, I mean he won the Super Bowl here. one of the best quarterbacks ever to play.”

With Dawson in QB, the Chiefs lost in Super Bowl I but beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV. Dawson was the MVP.

“We were underdogs in that game,” he recalled. “We should have lost by a couple of touchdowns. Luckily, we didn’t believe it.”



Enlarge this image toggle signature William P. Straiter/AP

William P. Straiter/AP

Dawson’s last season was in 1975 when he was 40 years old. After an injury-ridden offensive line, he was sacked seven times at the end of the season. By then, according to Dawson, he knew his playing career was over.

“That made my decision,” he said. “I said: “Everything. I don’t have to endure this spanking anymore.”

Unbeknownst to Dawson, in 1966, Chiefs president Jack Steadman began negotiations with the leadership in KMBK-TV and radio about Dawson’s work in broadcasts.

“I had no idea he was doing it, so it launched my TV career,” Dawson said.

Not only did he remain a major figure in Kansas City, he also rose to prominence with a groundbreaking national show on HBO called Inside the NFL.