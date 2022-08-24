type here...
TOP STORIES Len Dawson, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and...
TOP STORIES

Len Dawson, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and broadcasting legend, has died at the age of 87.

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

#16 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson steps back to pass the Oakland Raiders during an early 1970s NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Focus on sports / Getty Images


hide title

switch title

Focus on sports / Getty Images

#16 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson steps back to pass the Oakland Raiders during an early 1970s NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Focus on sports / Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Missouri. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and popular radio and television personality Len Dawson has died. He was 87.

He led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 1970 and even won the MVP title. Cool Lenny has also accompanied Chiefs fans through their ups and downs as a broadcaster for over 50 years.

Earlier this month, Dawson was admitted to hospice. AT statement released by the Chiefs, “Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len accepted and became the epitome of Kansas City and the people who call it home. You’d be hard-pressed to find a player who was more influential in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson,” Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt said.

Dawson was born in Alliance, Ohio in 1935. Fifty-two years later he stood on Hall of Fame in neighboring Canton, inducted after 19 year football career. He was only the fourth person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player. as well as broadcaster after Frank Gifford, Dan Deardorf and John Madden.


Enlarge this image

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands to the side during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017.

Colin E. Braley/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Colin E. Braley/AP

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands to the side during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017.

Colin E. Braley/AP

“I was passionate about the job,” Dawson said with a laugh in 2017, when the broadcast booth at Arrowhead Stadium was officially dedicated to him. “Because my parents didn’t have much, and they taught me something: ‘If you want something, find a way to earn it to do it.’

Dawson was the color commentator for Chiefs radio broadcasts on the Chiefs Radio Network from 1984 to 2017. His broadcast partner for 24 of those years, Mitch Holthus, was a longtime fan.

“I made sure my mom made a rough stitched jersey with numbers 1 and 6 because I wanted to be Lenny Dawson,” Holthus said, referring to Dawson’s jersey number 16.

Dawson was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957 but failed to gain any significant playing time with either the Steelers or his two years with the Cleveland Browns in 1960 and 1961.

Meanwhile, Lamar Hunt founded the American Football League in 1960.

“I remember[Browns owner/coach]Paul Brown saying, ‘Hey, there’s a bunch of rich people’s sons. It’s a hobby for them,” Dawson recalls. “It won’t last more than a year or two. It won’t be very long.”

Dawson signed with the Dallas Texans in the fledgling AFL before the 1962 season and reunited with coach Hank Stram, one of his assistant coaches at Purdue. The Texans won the AFL Championship that year before moving to Kansas City.
Enlarge this image

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs passes the ball to a teammate during Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 11, 1970.

Focus on sports / Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Focus on sports / Getty Images

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs passes the ball to a teammate during Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 11, 1970.

Focus on sports / Getty Images

In 1964 Dawson quit 30 touchdownsChiefs record until Patrick Mahomes broke it with 50 in 2018. Mahomes said that on the verge of breaking Dawson’s record, he spoke to Dawson about it.

“When you throw 30 touchdowns in today’s league with a lot more passing, you still have a great season,” Mahomes said in 2018. “For him to be so advanced, I mean he won the Super Bowl here. one of the best quarterbacks ever to play.”

With Dawson in QB, the Chiefs lost in Super Bowl I but beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV. Dawson was the MVP.

“We were underdogs in that game,” he recalled. “We should have lost by a couple of touchdowns. Luckily, we didn’t believe it.”
Enlarge this image

Len Dawson, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, broadcasts a sports broadcast on a local television station in Kansas City, Missouri, December 1, 1970.

William P. Straiter/AP


hide title

toggle signature

William P. Straiter/AP

Len Dawson, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, broadcasts a sports broadcast on a local television station in Kansas City, Missouri, December 1, 1970.

William P. Straiter/AP

Dawson’s last season was in 1975 when he was 40 years old. After an injury-ridden offensive line, he was sacked seven times at the end of the season. By then, according to Dawson, he knew his playing career was over.

“That made my decision,” he said. “I said: “Everything. I don’t have to endure this spanking anymore.”

Unbeknownst to Dawson, in 1966, Chiefs president Jack Steadman began negotiations with the leadership in KMBK-TV and radio about Dawson’s work in broadcasts.

“I had no idea he was doing it, so it launched my TV career,” Dawson said.

Not only did he remain a major figure in Kansas City, he also rose to prominence with a groundbreaking national show on HBO called Inside the NFL.


Enlarge this image

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs greets fans ahead of the Class of 2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on August 2, 2008 in Canton, Ohio.

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs greets fans ahead of the Class of 2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on August 2, 2008 in Canton, Ohio.

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Previous articleAmericans are already reacting to Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Highly suspicious’
Next articleMassachusetts police rescue man who fell from boat in ‘fog, driving rain and rough seas’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

UN Diplomats Avoid NYC Rape Charges Due to Immunity: History of Controversial Policy

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 23 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

DeSantis celebrates GOP school board wins: ‘Florida is a wake-up-and-die state’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 24th Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Astros’ Justin Verlander fined for pulling after six hitless innings, 91 pitches

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

2 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Iowa

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 23 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

At age 25, Maxwell Frost could become the first Gen Z member elected to Congress

Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, one of the first members of Gen Z to run for Congress, has won...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

Moderna, Pfizer seek FDA approval for updated Covid-19 vaccines; Shots may be available next month

The move came a day later Presented by Pfizer and BioNTech Their application for an EUA of their...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News