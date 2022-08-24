Len Dawson, Pro Football Hall of Fame QB and Broadcaster, Dies at 87

Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who had an award-winning career in broadcasting, his family announced Wednesday. He is 87 years old.

“With wife Linda by his side, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” The family said in a statement to KMBC in Kansas City. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcasting careers.”

Dawson’s family confirmed to KMBC-TV, where he once worked, that he entered hospice care in mid-August.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now for exclusive content delivered to your inbox

Dawson, who grew up in Alliance, Ohio, not far from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame would be built, was named the MVP of the 1970 Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

He was drafted fifth overall out of Purdue in 1957 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wasn’t used much by the Steelers or the Cleveland Browns, and didn’t take off until he moved to the American Football League in 1962 with the Dallas Texans. There he met again. With former Purdue assistant coach Hank Strahm.

“I’m terrible at not playing for five years,” Dawson said to himself Hall of Fame acceptance speech. “The skills I once had were gone. … (Strom) stayed with me, he thought there was something there. You know what else he did, he surrounded me with great players.”

Dallas went 11-3 and won the AFL title, before the team moved to Kansas City the following season. Dawson was named AFL Player of the Year.

He was a three-time AFL champion, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He led the league in touchdown passes four times and the AFL or NFL in completion percentage eight times. He won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 1973.

He finished his career with a 57.1 completion percentage, 28,711 passing yards and 239 passing touchdowns.

He retired after the 1975 season and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

“He’s a natural leader. He captained his Allianz football team, Purdue, the Dallas Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Strahm said in introducing Dawson on induction day. “He leads by example and the bigger the game, the better he plays. He’s the man of our moment.”

On the broadcast side, Dawson is a sports anchor for KMBC-TV and an analyst for NBC and the Chiefs Radio Network. He is best known for his work with HBO’s “Inside the NFL.”

Dawson received the Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012 before retiring from the Chiefs Network in 2017.

Contributed by: Associated Press