Len Dawson, the legendary quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, has died, his family said Wednesday. Dawson is 87.

“With wife Linda by his side, we announce the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and overwhelmed many times with countless bonds. He did so throughout his football and broadcasting career,” his family said in a statement. The statement said.

“He loved Kansas City and wherever his travels took him, he couldn’t wait to get back home.

“Linda would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed Len so much love and compassion.”

