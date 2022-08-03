New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital on Tuesday as Kansas residents voted not only on primary candidates in the US Senate and gubernatorial races, but also on an amendment affirming that the state constitution does not mandate access to abortion.

The value of both reforms has been the target of scrutiny from the pro-choice camp and cause for optimism among groups like Pro-Life Americans and Live Action — nonprofits dedicated to ending abortion and building a culture of life.

After the verdict, Rose told Fox News Digital: “Every person has the right to life and human life begins at conception. Our law will not do justice until it reflects that reality.”

“The media and the abortion industry worked overtime for months to spread lies and misinformation in Kansas, spending millions to influence the vote,” she added. “This result in Kansas is disappointing, but the pro-life movement will still win because truth is on our side and we will fight tirelessly until abortion is both illegal and unthinkable.”

“[A]At the end of the day, there’s not a right to kill — there’s a right to live,” Rose said. And the legislature can pass laws to protect children and regulate abortion.”

Both fit into a national trend of greater support for the sanctity of life, she said.

Dobbs v. The Jackson decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mississippi’s assertion that states have the right to regulate abortion, allowed Kansas to take action, Rose said, adding that every state must now legally “move toward the full legal protection that every child deserves.”

In response to countervailing actions in states like New York, where Governor Kathy Hochul declared the state a “safe harbor” for abortion seekers, Rose suggested that voters would reject pro-abortion politicians if they perceived the “extremism” of them. .

“It really comes down to an information battle,” she said. “And as we saw in Kansas, you know, the pro-abortion side is spreading misinformation by the millions online and using the pro-abortion media to spread the misinformation.”

“So if we succeed in educating people about what these laws do to protect children and the humanity of children and the risks of abortion, I think many voters will reject the extreme pro-abortion policies of the left.”

The issue of abortion has been at the center of several GOP gubernatorial primary races across the country, where Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Dan Cox in Maryland and Tudor Dixon in Michigan won their respective contests.

Without speaking to any particular race, Rose rejected the assertion that having a staunch pro-life candidate on the general election ballot would have the adverse effect of animating pro-choice voters to turn out and support Democratic challengers.

“I think there is a very active pro-life movement that will vote and reject pro-abortion candidates,” she said.

“It’s persuasive for the pro-life side,” she added, adding that many pro-life candidates have attractive economic platforms alongside the issue, suggesting they have a bigger appeal than not to inflation-weary voters on all sides.

“I think the combination of pro-abortion extremism that they’re trying to use — like Gavin Newsom [in California] — His economic policies are simply terrible… but he’s using abortion and his extremism as a victory token. It’s not going to work for him, I don’t think, in the long run.”

Rose also responded to the Justice Department suing Idaho over its own statewide abortion ban law.

The Gem State’s law prohibits abortions except in cases of rape or adultery, and Attorney General Merrick Garland argued Tuesday that it violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, requiring doctors to provide stable treatment.

When pressed by Fox News correspondent David Spunt, Garland bristled, denying the action was “going around the Supreme Court.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Rose said the Justice Department’s argument is baseless.

“What the Supreme Court Did in Overturning Roe v. Wade [what] You could call it a compromise between the pro-abortion side and the pro-life side — it wasn’t full justice,” she said.

“So for the DOJ to in any way imply that states like Idaho can’t have legal protections for children, which the Supreme Court just ruled, is ridiculous. And they’re not going to go far with that. That’s. At the extreme end of their base, which is a very small minority in this country. Political posturing by the Justice Department to try to appease the pro-abortion section.”

“Most Americans want abortion restrictions. Half of America is identified as pro-life. So I don’t think any brownie points are going to be won for this. [Biden] Administration is long-term.”

“Overall, I think the country has a propensity for life,” she said. “It’s moving towards life by both of its rules and I think in the hearts and minds of many people.”

Fox News’ Paul Best and Sidney Shea contributed to this report.