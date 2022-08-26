Leicester Rodgers rules out Fofana return to Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers has said Wesley Fofana will be out of the game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the defender continues to train with the Leicester under-23 side. Rodgers said the Fofana situation is “completely different” from when Leicester authorized the £80m sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United. Chelsea have turned down three bids for Fofan, the latest of which is worth around £70m.

Rodgers said he would consider returning Fofana when the 21-year-old centre-back is “ready to commit to the team”. Last week, Fofana did not come to one training session, and she trained alone at the next. He is known to be keen to join Chelsea and has agreed on personal terms.

Asked if there were any similarities to the 2019 sale of Maguire, Rodgers replied: “It was completely different. During the summer I knew there was a possibility that this could happen and to be honest with Harry, in terms of his behavior and his attention to the club, [he] was fantastic right up to the last minute when he was with the team and lineup and then he moved on. So no, it’s different. Obviously, in my few seasons here, we also lost Ben Chilwell, but, unfortunately, this is a little different. But our focus is on the team and the available players.”

Rodgers reiterated that the players must leave if he wants to strengthen before the transfer window closes on Thursday. “[We’re] I’m probably looking at at least a few players [leaving] to try and let us do some business to bring in some,” he said. “It was the club’s model in terms of a player moving on and committing funds to bring in other players.”

Rodgers said he wouldn’t lose heart despite Leicester not winning a single win other than on penalties in Stockport County in the Carabao Cup. “I’m one of the last ones to lose optimism,” the manager said.