The use of the new five-substitution permit will be a key factor in the Premier League this autumn and Thomas Frank’s decision to use all of his substitutions prompted Brentford to rally 2-0 to earn a point thanks to the late equalizer Josh Dasilva.

While Leicester, seemingly looking to win after goals from Timothy Castaigne and Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, slumped in the East Midlands heat but made only one change, Brentford were better off than when Ivan Toni scored straight away after the hour mark, and this was not a surprise. when da Silva, given the freedom to move forward and break inside, scored a beautiful goal four minutes before the scheduled time.

While Brentford, a fresh addition to their 13th-place squad in their first season in the Premier League, left their supporters to celebrate their self-mocking status as merely a ‘bus stop in Hounslow’, Leicester fans trudged home wondering what happens to a club that seemed to be in the mood for the best after two fifth places and a triumph in the FA Cup final.

With their captain Kasper Schmeichel gone and up-and-coming clubs swirling around with big bets on star players James Maddison, Wesley Fofan and Youri Tielemans, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Leicester are in decline. However, their first line is so high quality.

They may not have made any signings, but Brendan Rodgers, Leicester’s manager, has done an excellent job of creating the new kit. Maddison was allowed to have the most license of the three attacking midfielders playing ahead of Wilfried Ndidi at full-back, with the home side’s most creative player participating in most of his best moments in a slow first half.

After Brian Mbeumo parried a volley from Danny Ward, Kasper Schmeichel’s successor, at one end and David Raja parried a shot from Yuri Tielemans at the other, Maddison timed his run superbly to dive in and head Tielemans’s pass a little farther.

Leicester players and supporters celebrate after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fielded the two of them, but Brentford soon roared back. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

Brentford have had to adapt at the end of the season, with Christian Eriksen opting to leave for Manchester United, but so far four new players have joined and have also had to respond to Leicester’s unexpected first-half formation. Thomas Frank spoke quietly with Mbeumo to ask his striker to come back from losing possession with James Justin bringing in new signing Aaron Hickey inside, so Brentford effectively switched to full-backs to match Leicester’s form.

This did not stop Jamie Vardy from passing the ball to Pontus Jansson through the inside left channel and winning a corner in the 33rd minute. And because of Maddison’s rocking serve, Timothy Castagne found a gap in Brentford’s zoning and individual marking to look his head for Rye.

Maddison volleyed just seven minutes before half-time and Tielemans volleyed the post from wide as Leicester looked to turn their territorial advantage into a second goal.

This duly happened at the 25th second of the second half. A series of sweet one- and two-touch passes ended with Ben Me, on his Brentford debut, wearing Toblerone boots to pass the ball straight to Jamie Vardy. After his first pass, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall took aim from the D end and shot through the bottom of the post.

Mee was soon substituted, with Vitali Janelt taking over at left centre-back and offering Brentford supporters the first glimpse of Keane Lewis-Potter, signed by Hull City for £16m. Josh DaSilva also entered the field, and after three minutes Brentford returned to the game.

Rico Henry delivered a great ball to the feet of Ivan Toni and last season’s top scorer with 12 goals made a superb first touch and then shot with his left foot.

Both meetings last season ended 2-1 in favor of Leicester, but this meeting looked far from over. Wesley Fofana headed a Tielemans free-kick from inside the far post, Raya climbed over his line to parry gratefully, and Brentford began to take more risks and leave more gaps in his bid to equalize.

When Mbeumo jumped in and crossed from the right, Tony rushed in from behind and should have done much better than heading into the side net. But Brentford continued to believe.