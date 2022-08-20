Leicester 1-2 Southampton Adams hero of Saints success





Che Adams’ play couldn’t have been much better as the second-half entry progressed, only wooden structures kept the striker from scoring a hat-trick as Southampton secured a comeback win and their first win of the season. His arrival proved to be an inspired replacement for Ralph Hasenhüttl. Shortly thereafter, the Southampton striker came off the bench to equalize before an acrobatic scissor kick gave the Saints their first win of the season. For Leicester, who were booed harshly, it was a familiar opponent who saw them not get stuck as Adams took advantage of a weak defense on a long shot to neutralize James Maddison’s free-kick. Leicester conceded a league-record 19 set-piece goals last season. But Adams’ winner was perfect when he hit James Ward-Prowse’s first cross. It was a dull game until Maddison went around the Southampton wall from a free-kick and passed Gavin Bazuna, Southampton’s new first choice goalkeeper. Harvey Barnes returned to the left wing after injury and Jamie Vardy took over Leicester’s line after signing a two-year contract extension. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with the Guardian’s overview of the world of football

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

Instead, the focus was on Wesley Fofan, who was off the pitch but in the stands, where Chelsea continued to pursue the defender. Fofana happily posed for pictures and autographs and applauded Maddison’s artistry in helping Lester to the front.

Leicester’s only signing this summer is goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who was brought in as backup to Danny Ward, but Southampton have named four new recruits, all of whom are 20 years old or under, in their starting line-up.

This quartet included Sekou Mara, who kicked the ball into the net in the 26th minute only to have the striker’s offside flagged by assistant referee Neil Davies. Moussa Genepo, again playing at left-back, and Kyle Walker-Peters on the opposite flank were bright, but the Saints couldn’t find the elusive finishing touch.

Adams soon changed this. Armel Bella-Kotchap landed a long-range shot to Mohammed Salis in the path of Adams, who shot from close range before scoring an impressive game-winning shot. Adams hit the post in stoppage time as Leicester, awaiting a league win, collapsed.