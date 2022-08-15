New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The HELPER Act is a bipartisan bill and housing loan assistance program sponsored by Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff to allow law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and K-12 educators to purchase homes in communities. hand over

The HELPER Act, or Homes for Every Local Rescuer, Educator and Responder, provides civil servants with a one-time housing loan with a 3.6% premium fee to the federal government with no down payment required. This fee includes an insurance fund that holds the money in case of foreclosure from the borrower.

“I think that kitty is 300% overfunded right now,” said Samuel P. Royer, a Marine veteran and national director of Heroes First Home Loans. “There’s enough money in that kitty so if someone forecloses, there’s enough money to cover it where the actual tax money isn’t paid.”

The Act would help four groups of civil servants who currently cannot afford housing in some of the communities they serve. The goal is to provide first responders and educators with the same home loan benefits that the VA offers, with no down payment mortgages.

The Good Neighbor Next Door HUD program defines four groups as beneficiaries of their sales program, including law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and educators. The HUD Home Owner Program offers these individuals the opportunity to purchase homes at a lower price than if they had been in foreclosure. While the program is an opportunity for low-income civil servants to become home buyers, not enough homes are being foreclosed on for employees looking to buy.

“There are only 14 affordable homes for every firefighter, police officer, EMS, paramedic and teacher in the state of Ohio,” said George McElwee, co-founder and managing partner of Navy Veteran and Commonwealth Strategic Partners-based. In Washington, DC “it’s all within reach.”

Low inventory means the HELPER law helps. This legislation provides a second source of affordable homeownership for first responders and educators working in communities across America.

The bipartisan legislation is also intended to help hire new first responders and educators. The US is facing a teacher shortage and school districts are struggling to fill positions with less than a month to go until the start of the school year. According to the NEA, 55% of educators plan to leave their profession by early 2022. This is a significant increase from 37% a few months before August 2021.

According to the New York Times, in 2020, 2,600 police officers retired in NYC alone. Due to violent protests and brutality against police officers over the past few years, departments have faced difficulties in recruiting new police officers and retaining existing ones.

Violent crime is on the rise, especially in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta and New York City. The HELPER Act is an incentive for current first responders and educators to maintain their roles and prospective personnel to join the workforce in their communities.

Why was the Helper Act not passed?

The House bill, HR 3172 and Senate bill S. 2981, currently have the support of 77 of the 435 House and Senate sponsors and co-sponsors. Support comes from Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

“It doesn’t seem like a big number, but it’s actually a pretty hefty number,” Royer said. Sheriffs, state troopers and mayors across the country and more than 200 organizations support the bill. Notably, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), National Education Association (NEA) and EMT International also supported the legislation.

“It’s not common in Washington for four groups to say, ‘We agree,'” Royer said.

“I’m 100% saying I’m going to get it done,” McElwee said. “When we get those numbers, we can start sending it to House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown.”

The bill has yet to reach committee and the House and Senate floors. “There is an education process for who will benefit from the law,” McElwee said. “We’ve had some resistance when it comes to teachers.”

In the bill, “To amend National Housing Act to establish a mortgage insurance program for first responders and other purposes, “but educators are included as eligible borrowers.

Sen. Rep. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is not yet on board and questioned how much the bill would subsidize mortgages.

“Senator Toomey has not taken a position on the supplemental legislation, as it has yet to come up for committee consideration,” a spokesman for Senator Pat Toomey said. “There are already many federal programs that provide taxpayer-subsidized mortgages to veterans and other Americans. If Congress decides to extend these taxpayer benefits to teachers and first responders, should it also extend them to other medical professionals such as nurses or nursing home aides? What? Preschool teachers, prosecutors or public What about defenders or other law enforcement officers? Should taxpayers subsidize the mortgages of all public sector employees or are some more valuable than others? Bill sponsors need to explain to taxpayers where to draw the line.”

Supporters of the HELPER Act say teachers are first responders and civil servants.

“We know there are threats against our schools every day, and teachers are the ones stepping in the way to protect our children,” Royer said.

Recently, two teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, lost their lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, protecting students from a school shooter.