Since mid-July, an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in California’s Napa Valley has killed one person and hospitalized several others, public health officials said Wednesday.

Health officials initially believed the outbreak was to blame after high levels of Legionella bacteria were found in the water of the hotel’s cooling tower for the Embassy Suites, but no victims were found in the building. Regardless, health officials say the tower has been closed and investigators are working with hotel staff to determine the source of the bacteria. CBS News.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria commonly found in warm water. The disease was first discovered in 1976 during an outbreak at the Philadelphia Convention.

Napa Valley Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said, “Since it is common to find more than one source, we should continue to investigate other cooling towers and water sources in the outbreak area.” So far, a dozen county residents have been hospitalized with the disease and one person over 50 with high-risk factors has died.

“This is a reminder that although Legionnaires’ disease is a rare infection, the bacteria that cause it are common in nature and can be found in man-made water systems,” Relucio added. “This means that it is important for owners and operators of water systems to take steps to prevent the creation of aerosols and legionella from growing and spreading in water systems.”

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and can be cured with antibiotics; However, the disease can be fatal for people in certain risk groups. People usually become infected after inhaling the vapors of contaminated water.

Symptoms may include fever, chills and muscle aches. The disease usually lasts between two and five days and can be fatal due to respiratory and kidney failure.

“Outbreaks are commonly associated with buildings or structures that contain complex water systems, such as hotels and resorts, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and cruise ships.” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Water used for showers, hot tubs, decorative fountains and cooling towers are the most common sources of infection.”