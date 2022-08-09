Legendary Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dies at 81

Lamont Dozier, a member of perhaps the most successful songwriting team in pop history at Motown Records and beyond, has died. He was 81 years old.

Dozier’s death was announced on social media by his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., as well as singer Ray Parker Jr., a longtime collaborator. The cause of death was not named.

“Rest in heaven, dad!” Dozier Jr. posted on instagram.

Dozier, along with Eddie and Brian Holland, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1990) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2009) after a career marked by dozens of chart hits, including a whopping 10 #1 pop singles. for The Supremes, including Where did our love go, Child love, Come see about me, Stop! In the name of love as well as Love can’t be rushed.

Known as a master of melodic arrangements, Dozier also co-wrote Motown hits. Heat wave as well as Nowhere to run Martha and the Vandellas This is my old heart by Isley Brothers and Marvin Gaye How sweet it is (To be loved by you).

From left to right Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier and Brian Holland receive a star for Holland-Dozier-Holland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 13, 2015. (Phil McCarten/Reuters)

“There is a mystical dimension to being a songwriter that is hard to describe,” Dozier said in his 2019 memoir. How Sweet It Is: A Songwriter’s Reflections on Music, Motown, and the Mystery of the Muse. “Sometimes you think a song should be one thing, but this song will tell you if it’s meant for something completely different. Don’t resist it.”

Holland-Dozier-Holland forged a strong, ongoing relationship in Motown with The Four Tops, writing songs about unrequited and lost love adapted to Levi Stubbs’ painful vocals. Their compositions I can’t help myself (sweet honey cake) as well as Reach out, I’ll be there topped the Billboard charts with It’s the same old song, Standing in the shadow of love as well as Bernadette getting into the top 5.

“I loved them all except myself, Bernadette will epitomize Holland-Dozier-Holland’s genius for grabbing the listener’s ear and not letting it go,” said Motown founder Berry Gordy in his 1994 autobiography To Be Loved: Music, Magic, Memories of Motown.

Motown helped ‘bring people together’: Dozier

In an interview with CBC Question in 2020, Dozier explained that many of his songs, including Bernadettebased on real life experience and people.

“You could say she was my first muse,” Dozier said of the girl the schoolboy fell in love with. “She was the one I thought about every time I sat down to write a song. And in later years I thought about her and how I felt and I was able to bring those feelings to write other songs by thinking about Bernadette.”

Holland-Dozier-Holland, seeking more autonomy that Gordy could not afford, eventually withdrew from Motown in the late 1960s. They formed Invictus Records where they continued to place songs on the R&B and pop charts marked by the success of Freda Payne. ring of gold as well as Give me some more time board chairmen.

Dozier was born in Detroit on June 16, 1941. Detroit’s black population tripled from 1940 to 1960, and Dozier was part of a wave of new talent who sang in church choirs, school talent shows, and on the streets.

From left to right, Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier, Berry Gordy and Brian Holland are shown on May 13, 2003, when Holland-Dozier-Holland was awarded the Broadcast Media Inc. (BMI) ICON, honoring songwriters who have a unique and lasting impact on generations of music creators. (Robert Galbraith/Reuters)

As a teenager, Dozier’s band The Romeos recorded music for Atco Records, and Dozier himself, as Lamont Anthony, sang a few Motown songs before forming a partnership with the Holland brothers, initially with the Marvelettes.

“What Motown basically did was bring people together,” Dozier told Mojo magazine in 2018. “Because those were really troubling times in the 60s and people didn’t get along with each other. Music is a cure for many diseases and prejudices and all that.”

Late collaboration with Simply Red, Phil Collins

As with some other Motown songwriters, a few early Holland-Dozier-Holland efforts didn’t quite help find the right formula for the talented but struggling Supremes trio of Diana Ross, Mary Wilson and Flo Ballard.

But the floodgates have been open since 1963 Where did our love gofirst of five consecutive No. 1 hit singles written for the Supremes, series up to and including Back in my arms in 1965.

Leaving Invictus for Holland ten years later, Dozier began to operate on his own. Since 1974 Here on my ownhe would release a dozen solo albums under his own name.

In the 1980s, a collaboration with Phil Collins resulted in a hit. Two heartsAlison Moyet hit the charts with her song Invisible and Simply Red were also looking for the Motown legend.

“Rest in peace, dear Lamont Dozier. One of the greatest songwriters of all time,” Mick Hucknall, lead singer of Simply Red, tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m honored to write 4 songs together.”

Dozier told CBC Question that even after all his achievements, “you should put him to work.”

“As many hours as you can during the day,” he said.