type here...
Sports Legend Bryant Young, 49, remembers son at Hall of...
Sports

Legend Bryant Young, 49, remembers son at Hall of Fame ceremony: ‘You live on in our hearts’

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


CANTON, Ohio — A devastating injury nearly cost Bryant Young his career and his leg.

The pain the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle felt that day was nothing compared to the pain he and his family felt years later.

Young Talks about his late son Colby During the inauguration ceremony on Saturday. Colby Young died of pediatric cancer in 2016 at the age of 15.

“Colby loved life and had an infectious smile,” Bryant Young said. “He had many hobbies, including football. He was a happy kid.”

In late 2014, Colby started having headaches. A CAT scan revealed a brain tumor.

Five days later, surgeons removed Colby’s tumor.

“They told us it was cancer,” Young said.

Despite the terrible news, Colby was excited when he returned to school a week later. Young says he has the heart of a lion.

More from the Pro Football Hall of Fame:Sam Mills’ family continues to rock at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

Sign up for our NFL newsletter:All the NFL news you need to know delivered to you!

Colby received intensive treatment. His family was encouraged when he started to feel better.

The next fall, Colby said, he had another headache. The cancer returned.

“It spread so fast,” Young said. “Colby senses where things are going and has questions. He doesn’t fear death as much as the process of dying. Will it be painful? Will he remember?”

Young assured his son that he would keep his memory alive. He did it again in his inaugural address.

“Colby …,” Young choked back his tears. “You live in our hearts, we will always say your name.”

Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com Or on Twitter: @mpopovichREP



Previous articleFrom Tower of Terror to Brutalist Icon: London Landmark Enduring
Next article‘Many players left’ Unfair to single out Ronaldo, says Ten Hag

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Donald Trump hints at 2024 White House comeback bid: ‘The time is coming’

closer Video Trump will address the Republican convention tomorrow Fox News correspondent...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

‘Many players left’ Unfair to single out Ronaldo, says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag chided Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players for leaving Old Trafford during Sunday's friendly...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Legend Bryant Young, 49, remembers son at Hall of Fame ceremony: ‘You live on in our hearts’

CANTON, Ohio — A devastating injury nearly cost Bryant Young his career and his leg.The pain the Pro...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

From Tower of Terror to Brutalist Icon: London Landmark Enduring

LONDON. When Barbara Hexel and her family moved into Trellick Tower in 1981, their friends thought they...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Maryland police arrest man who vandalized church and wrote offensive messages

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 6 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump easily wins Texas CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll; DeSantis is second

closer Video Former President Trump delivered closing remarks at CPAC in Dallas,...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News