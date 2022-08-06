Legend Bryant Young, 49, remembers son at Hall of Fame ceremony: ‘You live on in our hearts’

CANTON, Ohio — A devastating injury nearly cost Bryant Young his career and his leg.

The pain the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle felt that day was nothing compared to the pain he and his family felt years later.

Young Talks about his late son Colby During the inauguration ceremony on Saturday. Colby Young died of pediatric cancer in 2016 at the age of 15.

“Colby loved life and had an infectious smile,” Bryant Young said. “He had many hobbies, including football. He was a happy kid.”

In late 2014, Colby started having headaches. A CAT scan revealed a brain tumor.

Five days later, surgeons removed Colby’s tumor.

“They told us it was cancer,” Young said.

Despite the terrible news, Colby was excited when he returned to school a week later. Young says he has the heart of a lion.

Colby received intensive treatment. His family was encouraged when he started to feel better.

The next fall, Colby said, he had another headache. The cancer returned.

“It spread so fast,” Young said. “Colby senses where things are going and has questions. He doesn’t fear death as much as the process of dying. Will it be painful? Will he remember?”

Young assured his son that he would keep his memory alive. He did it again in his inaugural address.

“Colby …,” Young choked back his tears. “You live in our hearts, we will always say your name.”

