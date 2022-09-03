Legal Aid President’s Editorial Called ‘Disgusting’ Sparks Calls for Resignation

An opinion piece published in the Calgary newspaper by the president of legal aid caused an uproar on Friday, prompting calls from a well-known Alberta legal group for his resignation.

The story came as dozens of lawyers walked out of courthouses across the province to protest the lack of progress in their fight with the provincial government to increase legal aid funding.

Legal Aid Alberta (LAA) President John Panusa wrote an editorial published Thursday in the Calgary Herald who attacked the organization’s “roster lawyers” – lawyers who take on legal aid.

Panusa wrote that LAA was “all right” and had “enough funds” to support its services.

The article caused a strong reaction among representatives of the legal community. In a tweet Thursday, defense attorney Chad Haggerty called Panusa’s article “vile, deaf, ignorant.”

So the CEO @LegalAidAlberta John Panusa wrote an article about the actions of defense lawyers. This article is below. I can summarize it for you: as politely as possible, this is vile, deaf, uninformed nonsense. one/https://t.co/KXKA2gHIGO –@Chagg164

Following Panusa’s public comments, there were calls for his resignation, a demand that the LAA declined to comment on.

“Albertans deserve a CEO of legal aid to fight for them,” Danielle Bouvert, president of the Criminal Lawyers Association, said Friday.

“If you’re not willing to do the right thing, Mr. Panusa, if you’re not going to fight for the most vulnerable people in this province, then what the people of Alberta deserve is your resignation.”

The Calgary Criminal Lawyers Association (CDLA) is protesting what it describes as “critical underfunding of access to justice.”

Dozens of Edmonton lawyers protested Friday. They say legal aid depends on the free or low-paid work of her registry lawyers, and many services that should be covered are not covered, leaving vulnerable Albertans facing the court system alone. (Corey Ziegers/CBC)

Lawyer and protest organizer Kelsey Sitar said the Panusa messages ignore the fact that the LAA relies on the free or low-paid work of its roster attorneys and does not provide many services that should be covered, leaving vulnerable Albertans to face the court system alone.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure equal access to justice for all Albertans,” Sitar said. “They cannot fulfill this obligation without the help of defense lawyers.”

LAA is a non-profit organization that provides legal services to Albertans in family, domestic violence, child protection, immigration and criminal defense matters.

Lawyers represented by organizations in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and southern Alberta announced hiring on August 8 when they began to refuse to take some legal aid cases.

“We won’t go to court without them”

In Friday’s strike, more than 100 lawyers and supporters gathered outside courthouses across the province as they refused to work for 90 minutes.

Between 9 and 10:30 a.m., the judges presiding over the case stopped the proceedings pending the return of the lawyer.

Some even seemed to support the action, refusing to start announcing the list of accused until the return of defense lawyers.

Senior defense attorney Allan Fay joins Friday’s strike at the Calgary Trial Center. (Megan Grant/CBC)

“We’re not going to have a trial without them,” Queen’s Bench Judge Alice Wooley said, adjourning the hearing for an hour.

Earlier this month, Joseph Doe, spokesman for Attorney General Tyler Shandro, said that Alberta offers more legal aid services than other jurisdictions and that the government has increased LAA funding by 47 percent since 2015.

But according to the LAA’s annual reports, the province’s public funding increased by 47% between fiscal years 2015-16 and 2018-19, but declined over the next two years.

Shandro has no right to “his facts”

According to a statement released by a number of advocacy groups this week, the province has defaulted on its 2018 funding commitment, with $80 million currently owed.

“It is striking that Minister Shandro continues to claim that funding for legal aid has increased since 2015,” Sitar said.

“Like anyone else, a minister is entitled to his own opinion, what he is not entitled to is his own facts.”

On Friday afternoon, Shandro released a statement echoing Panus’ comments that Albertans still have “uninterrupted access to justice.”

Justice Critic Attends Calgary Protest

Shandro will not be committing to more funding, but said work is currently underway to determine if there are grounds for an increase in LAA funding.

“Legal Aid of Alberta (LAA) and Justice and Solicitor General officials have begun this work, and if there is evidence to support an increase in the rate paid to defense attorneys, we will file this request with the Treasury Board,” Shandro said in a statement on Friday. .

Irfan Sabir, an NDP justice critic, tweeted his support for the Calgary rally, saying that the NDP government would honor $80 million.

” [government] must act now, release all funding debt and work with advocacy organizations to reach a fair and reasonable agreement,” Sabir wrote.

Lawyer groups ‘begged for more funding’

On Thursday, participating attorneys began dropping new LAA cases involving the most serious criminal charges, including sex crimes, gun crimes and murders.

Boyswerth called the situation a “tipping point”.

“We wrote letters, provided feedback, offered solutions and asked for more funding so that marginalized people are not left alone with the crushing power of the state,” she said on Friday.

In recent employment events, LAA in-house lawyers who are not experts in criminal law have taken on case by case.

Haggerty, one of the protesting attorneys, said he witnessed an LAA in-house lawyer attempt to deal with the defendant being held on $100 cash bail.

The man was unable to pay, and the staff attorney offered to delay the case for a month, leaving the defendant in custody, despite the fact that he was released on bail. According to Haggerty, a senior lawyer intervened to take alternative action and the defendant was released.