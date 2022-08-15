type here...
'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers' plays like a licensed product

(CNN)If 2020 is about basketball nostalgia Chicago BullsThe Los Angeles Lakers own HBO’s 2022 “Winning Time: The Rise of a Lakers Dynasty,” “They Call Me Magic” And now “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” a 10-episode docuseries premiering on Hulu. Yet despite the opportunity to set the record, this entire production puts too much emphasis on bench players — or really, the front office — at the expense of its all-stars.

Not only does Lakers CEO Gene Buss serve as executive producer of “Legacy,” but all of the late owner’s children. jerry bus Sit down for interviews with the team’s extensive roster of former players, coaches and high-profile opponents.
However, director Antoine Fuqua (whose documentary credits include sports “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”) has focused heavily on Jerry Buss and his determination to turn the NBA’s storied franchise into a family business. The result is a series with highlights but that plays much more like a licensed product, reminiscent of the Buss family.
    In some respects, the entire exercise has come across as an extended response to “Winning Time,” an attempt to reclaim the team’s narrative after that show’s exaggerated portraits of key Lakers players and staff, which often bordered on parody.
      Jerry West, for example, who publicly Criticized the HBO showHe talks quietly and openly about how demanding it is as a coach, saying of the players, “I feel bad that they have to play for me,” while others celebrate his bright eye for recognizing talent in his executive capacity.
      Fuqua also refers to “legacy” in the broader sociological context of Los Angeles, a city of diverse communities united by a collective love of the Lakers and Dodgers — at least, when the teams are winning. In that respect, the series bears similarities to last year’s ESPN documentary “Once Upon a Time in Queens,” Dedicated to the Mets and their relationship with New York.

      Former Lakers coach Phil Jackson in ‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’.

      Still, while the product’s fascination with personalities sometimes races away from actual basketball, if you blink twice during an episode devoted to teams from the ’80s, you might miss another title.
        Then what’s left are bits and pieces: how the bus turned the Forum, where the Lakers played, into the hottest night spot in the city of stars; The Lakers Girls and other innovations that fellow owners rushed to copy, such as buses raising the price of floor seats from $10.50 to $65; And Magic Johnson’s unprecedented 25-year contract prompted teammate Jamaal Wilks and the rest of the team to ask, “Is he one of us or one of them?”
        “Legacy” shoots a much higher percentage when the subject turns to basketball, Julius Erving aka Dr. J, who hails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as “the greatest of all time” and shares the same sense of awe as Celtics star Larry Bird, felt his brother saw him on the court next to the Lakers big man.
        Six of the 10 seasons were made available after Abdul-Jabbar retired and Johnson’s HIV diagnosis and the signing of Shaquille O’Neal and the drafting of the teenage sensation. Kobe BryantTriggering a resurgence of the title.
        Yet, of equal interest is coach Phil Jackson’s personal relationship with Jeanie Buss. Also the filmmakers couldn’t resist adding the obligatory Hollywood pizzazz to the proceedings, with the voices of celebrity Lakers fans Rob Lowe, Flea and Snoop Dogg getting ample screen time.
        For the Lakers faithful, or frankly anyone interested in the rise of the NBA The Magic-Bird matchup To this day, there’s still a lot to like here. But “Legacy” ultimately proves too committed to the Buss family part of this wider story.
          In that sense, the question Wilkes poses with regard to Johnson resonates a little differently for viewers — namely, is it being made for us or for them?
          “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” premieres Aug. 15 on Hulu.

