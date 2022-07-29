New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Climate protesters were arrested after blocking one of the entrances to Nationals Park in Washington, DC during Thursday evening’s Congressional Baseball Game.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that three people were arrested for trespassing.

Several left-wing groups protested the incident and held placards reading “This is a climate emergency”.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger commented on the rumored protest on Wednesday, saying illegal activity will not be tolerated.

US Capitol Police Threaten to Disrupt Congressional Baseball Game

“A message from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger before tomorrow’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity,” Manger said. “We are aware that demonstrators plan to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Our goal is to protect members of Congress at this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place.”

“We would ask anyone thinking about causing trouble at a charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or illegal behavior at this family event,” he added.

This is an evolving story. Check back for details.