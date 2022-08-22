type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Leeds 3-0 Chelsea Tuchel regrets Mendy's 'huge mistake'
SportsFOOTBALL

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea Tuchel regrets Mendy’s ‘huge mistake’

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


A disgruntled Thomas Tuchel called Edouard Mendy’s mistake to score Leeds’ first goal “huge” and criticized the way his defense missed a second from a free-kick as Chelsea lost 3-0 at Elland Road.

Leeds’ first win in this match in 20 years was due to Mendy’s decision not to perform a back pass. Instead, the Chelsea goalkeeper tried to beat Brenden Aaronsohn, but the number seven took the ball away and scored.

Leeds crush Chelsea after Edouard Mandy Howler scores a landslide victory

Read more

Minutes later, Raheem Sterling missed a free kick near his own area and Rodrigo beat Rhys James to double the lead before Jack Harrison completed the second-half win. Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for the guests late.

About Mendy Tuchel said: “He knows himself, with such mistakes I don’t know if I need to say much.” [to him]. He knows it’s a mistake. Everyone in the world sees this mistake, and it’s a huge mistake at the decisive moment of the match. It does not help. He is the one who is most disappointed. Today it cost us dearly.”

Tuchel denied that pressure from Leeds and their combined run of another 11 km was the deciding factor. “We scored an own goal, gave a terribly cheap set piece and conceded from a set piece. It has nothing to do with pressing, it has nothing to do with running fewer miles, and it has nothing to do with Leeds style. We were able to become the best team.

“But then it was 2-0, and our body language was not the same as in the last match. [against Tottenham]. I don’t see the connection we’ve lost with the Leeds style. We knew it would happen.”

Tuchel wants to buy Leicester defender Wesley Fofan to bolster the rear. He was asked about signing a contract with another centre-back. “The transition period is still open, and it is getting later and later, and we need to focus on what we have and what we can do,” said the German.

Of Koulibaly’s red card, Tuchel said: “It’s partly a reflection of disappointment. This cannot be. We cannot give up on games. Today we lost the trail, and it was not necessary, we were not forced. Everything went well. I still believe that we can win with this team in Leeds. This is more our fault than anyone’s merit.”

Jesse Marsh opposed Tuchel’s denial regarding his team. “He can have his own opinion,” said the Leeds manager. “I think our way of playing almost completely dictated the course of the match, limited them, made them make mistakes. If you give these quality players time, they can create chances. We wanted to inconvenience them.”

Previous articleMLB Power Rankings: Atlanta Braves’ Wild Week Puts Pressure on New York Mets in NL East
Next articleA quick, inexpensive prenatal test can help predict the risk of miscarriage

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

England hero Kira Walsh to move to Barcelona?

TCasemiro's move to Manchester United could mean Scott McTominay gets sacked at Old Trafford. Everton, Leicester, Newcastle as...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Russians blame Ukrainian woman for car bomb near Moscow that kills Putin ally: Live updates

A car bomb that killed hardline TV commentator Daria Dugina near Moscow was the work of a Ukrainian woman...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

How ‘House of the Dragon’ weaves echoes of the real world into its fantasy realm

Below are spoilers for the premiere episode of "House of the Dragon." (CNN)Medieval medicine certainly...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

US, South Korea begin biggest joint military drills in years amid China aggression, North Korea threats

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 22 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Mets’ Nate Fisher debuts after stint at Omaha bank last year: ‘It’s my dream’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

Overwhelming emergencies strain the country’s public health workforce and threaten critical vaccination campaigns

Health officials are banking on vaccinations to contain monkeypox and polio before they become permanent threats in the...
Read more

Must read

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

England hero Kira Walsh to move to Barcelona?

TCasemiro's move to Manchester United could mean Scott...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Russians blame Ukrainian woman for car bomb near Moscow that kills Putin ally: Live updates

A car bomb that killed hardline TV commentator Daria...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

England hero Kira Walsh to move to Barcelona?

TCasemiro's move to Manchester United could mean Scott...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Euroview Mbappé scores after eight seconds

Kylian Mbappé scores fastest Ligue 1 goal in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Real Madrid Women’s Champions League knocked out by City

Manchester City have been denied a chance to...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Liverpool Fabinho not interested in United crisis

FAbinho was at home recovering from an injury...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News