Leeds 1-1 Everton Sinisterra makes Lampard look forward to victory

Not for the first time, Anthony Gordon has shown why Frank Lampard is so resistant to the idea of selling him. Gordon’s goal wasn’t enough to secure Everton’s first win of the season, but the coveted winger played a key role in grabbing a hard-won point on a night when Lampard’s players needed to be wiser to contain the Leeds team, who apparently revived under Jesse’s leadership. march this season.
With Jack Harrison shining on the left flank, occasionally terrorizing Everton’s Nathan Patterson and Luis Sinisterra scoring an attractive score, the ferocious but fragile Leeds bristled at the threat but retained a distinct vulnerability to counter-attacks.
Lampard’s drive for a first Premier League win saw the Everton manager go from a 3-4-3 formation to a 4-3-3 formation with three wingers in Gordon, Dwight McNeil and Demarai Grey.
Guests had hoped to turn on Neil Maupey, but Lampard’s new £15m striker, who arrived from Brighton for £15m last Friday, was unavailable as the Premier League failed to process the paperwork needed to sign him up in time. An August bank holiday on Monday and the resulting head office closure has been cited as the reason Everton have been left deeply unimpressed.
Regardless of; It only took Gordon 17 minutes to remind Elland Road that wingers can score too. The 21-year-old’s second goal in two games was a good one: a confident, well-weighted low shot from below Illan Mellier after Gordon ducked into the box to meet an accurate through pass from Alex Iwobi, a sort of Lampard blind run. built a career.
Unsurprisingly, Chelsea spent the summer chasing Gordon and his price could only go up after a goal he initiated from the wing from the left. Although Sinisterra, the Colombian winger who started his first game for Leeds since a summer transfer from Feyenoord, attempted to intercept the ball, his interference only led to the ball getting into McNeil’s hands, who in turn beat Iwobi.
Diego Llorente won’t want to watch reruns of what happened next. Marsh’s centre-back seemed well placed to limit Iwobi’s room for manoeuvre, but instead got tangled up in a terrible mess and looked distressed when Mellier took the ball from behind the net.
Benefiting from Llorente’s recent hesitation, Everton apparently decided the best way to maintain their lead was to upset Leeds and slow down the pace thanks to the deep defense and time-wasting on the streets that Jordan Pickford had practiced in the first place.
However, the Everton goalkeeper could not be blamed for colliding with Rodrigo when the pair were battling for a loose ball outside the penalty area. The Leeds striker was suffering with a suspected shoulder dislocation.
Although Patrick Bamford had recovered enough from his groin injury to be named to the bench, Marsh felt it was too early for his recovering striker to take the field and duly sent Joe Gelhardt to replace Rodrigo.
By now, Leeds’ early flamboyant, high-pressing aggression has been replaced by a sort of growing annoyance towards their guests, which has ensured that James Tarkowski didn’t get the benefit of the doubt when he instigated a break in play by requesting medical attention for a head injury.
Brenden Aaronsohn nearly changed his mood early in the second half, but Pickford came into his own with a massive right-foot kick from the US national team player. A superb save by the England goalkeeper signaled Bamford to start running up and down the touchline as decibel levels at Elland Road reached new heights.
Aaronsohn did well after his nearly £25m move from RB Salzburg in the off-season, but £21m Sinisterra looks like another smart buy from Marsh. The 23-year-old underscored his value to his new teammates by meeting Aaronsohn’s characteristically smart pass and turning the ball to his left foot, shooting below Pickford just as Tarkowski blocked the vision of the downed Everton keeper. However, hats off to Gelhardt for the lure that got the Everton defense out of position.
As the temperature rose, Gordon and Rasmus Christensen came face to face in a heated altercation that not only escalated into a small hand-to-hand fight, but also visibly heated up the surrounding technical areas.
Eventually things settled down with Gordon and Christensen booked and shortly afterwards Gray’s shot hit Mellier’s net, only to have the try dismissed for offside.
On the other hand, Gelhardt was only inches away from scoring a goal after his typically great touch allowed him to almost fully utilize Mateusz Klich’s pass.
Gelhardt made an impression, but that didn’t stop March from replacing him with Bamford in the 76th minute as March tried in vain to ruin Lampard’s game.