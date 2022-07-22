New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y. One of the people who took down the man seen in the video later said the assailant “lunged” at the congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate with a blade during a campaign stop in Perrinton, New York on Thursday.

Joe Chenelli, national director of AMVETS, told Fox News Digital that the attacker came through the crowd about 15 minutes into Zeldin’s speech and became “obsessed” as he made his way to the stage, and that’s when a decision was made. Confront him. When he first saw the alleged attacker take the stage, Chenelli said he “wasn’t sure if he was coming to hug the congressman or yell at him or argue with him.”

Chenelli said that the Congressman was able to stop the man who hit him with the blade.

“His right hand came up, I got it out of his pocket, and he had a blade in his hand. His fingers were like two finger holes in the blade and lunged at the congressman. And Congressman Zeldin blocked the first lunge. And then he tried to breathe again, and I got him Grabbed me from behind and took me to the ground and held me to the ground,” Chenelli said.

After the alleged attacker was taken down, several people came to help restrain the man, Chenelli said, with a blade in his hand.

After the blade was removed from the hands of the alleged attacker and zip ties were used to restrain his hands, Zeldin returned to the stage to end the rally, Chenelli said.

Chenelli said the attacker was “mostly incoherent” and “kind of yelling” but that he appeared to be at the event “with the intention of harming Congress.”

The national director of AMVETS said he did not understand much of what the attacker was saying, noting that the man was wearing a United States Marine Corps T-shirt and that the assailant said he had fought in Iraq. Signs that the person is not mentally well.

“He said he was an Iraq veteran… and that really touched me,” Chenelli said. “And I know the mental health crisis that’s really gripped the veterans community. I don’t want this to turn into some crazy veteran story, but it definitely touched me. So, as he stood there, I said. He’s going to get through this. You know what he did tonight. , you know what he’s going to do, when he’s done, I want him to reach out to me. We’ll make sure you get it. The services you need.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News “is aware of an incident that occurred during a speech by gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating.”

Zeldin’s campaign shared an image with Fox News Digital that shows the blade used by the attacker as he was restrained.

Katie Vincentz, the governor’s campaign spokeswoman, said Zeldin and lieutenant governor nominee Alison Esposito were safe after the incident.

“Congressman Zeldin, Alison Esposito, and all members of Team Zeldin are safe after tonight’s attack. Much more needs to be done to make New York safe again. That has not happened much in this state. Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is the latest in New York to have his life affected by out-of-control crime and violence.” This has to stop! Thankfully, there are still exceptional men and women in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets,” said Vincentz.

Rep. Zeldin took to Twitter after the attack to thank those who helped bring down the would-be attacker.

“Thank you to the attendees who were quick to help and the law enforcement officers who responded quickly,” Zeldin wrote.

He added, “I am determined as always to do my part to make NY safe again.”