A running mate for representative. Lee Zeldins, RN.Y. The governor’s race called it “appalling” that the alleged attacker has already been released from prison because of New York’s cash bail reform law.

New York lieutenant governor candidate Alison Esposito told Fox News Digital that Zeldin’s alleged attacker, David Zakubonis, was released from prison just hours after the incident, and that this sends a broader message to locals. State.

“I think it’s terrible. What does that tell us about the innocent victims, the everyday New Yorkers, who just got shot walking down the streets of New York?,” Esposito said. “If a member of Congress is sitting at a political rally exercising his right to free speech and exercising his freedom, when a man comes up and tries to take his life and attack him, potentially trying to do his freedom of expression. He was murdered and the man was released within six hours.”

Esposito, formerly a deputy inspector for the New York City Police Department, said the state was “disgracing” the man.

Defendant Lee Zeldin, charged with attempted assault, was released immediately, as the congressman expected.

Zeldin was speaking Thursday evening at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post event about bail reform when Jakubonis, 43, came on stage and “lunged” at the gubernatorial candidate with a blade in his hand, according to witnesses.

As Jakubonis “lunges” toward Lee, he can be heard saying, “You’re done,” several times, according to the video. After several people assisted in removing Zakubonis, Zeldin returned to the stage and continued his speech.

Zakubonis, who was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance a few hours after the incident, the sheriff’s department said.

Lee Zeldin, New York’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, was attacked during a campaign stop

“Not only did we do the man a disservice, mentally or he needed help, we were told at some point he was a veteran. Maybe he had some war wounds,” she said. “You know, everyday New Yorkers who are trying to get a fair shake in our justice system, what does it say when you’re going to release someone who tries to take the life of a sitting member of Congress?”

The lieutenant governor candidate said when she first saw Jakubonis come on stage, “I didn’t know what he was doing,” and she said he was probably part of the sound crew and was going to fix something.

Lee Zeldin’s attack ‘solved’ by crowd of onlookers: ‘He’s got a blade in his hand’

That quickly changed when the man advanced on Zeldin. Esposito said his “intention was clear,” adding that the congressman “looked great” and remained calm throughout the incident.

Zeldin’s campaign shared an image with Fox News Digital that shows the blade used by the attacker who was blocked in the film.

Zeldin, Esposito and their campaign staff were unharmed during the incident, according to a statement.

After the incident, Zeldin tweeted that cash-free bail “must be abolished” in New York.

“After pleading guilty to assault last night, the man who tried to stab me was immediately released back onto the street because of New York’s insane cashless bail law. We need to abolish cashless bail in New York!,” Zeldin said.

New York’s 2019 bail reform law eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes and misdemeanors.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.