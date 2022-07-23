New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A person who attacks “lungs” at the representative. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y., He told investigators Thursday that he “didn’t know” who the speaker on stage was and said he had drunk whiskey the day before.

David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, New York, was indicted on a federal assault charge announced Saturday along with state charges of attempted assault in the second degree.

Zakubonis was initially released on his own recognizance for allegedly assaulting a congressman at a gubernatorial campaign event in Fairport on Thursday, but was taken back into custody Saturday and charged with assaulting a congressman with a dangerous weapon. 10 years imprisonment.

Zeldin was speaking Thursday evening at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post event about bail reform when Jakubonis, 43, came on stage and “lunged” at the gubernatorial candidate with a blade in his hand, according to witnesses.

Lee Zeldin attack suspect arrested on federal assault charge

As Jakubonis “lunges” toward Lee, he can be heard saying, “You’re done,” several times, according to the video. After several people assisted in removing Zakubonis, Zeldin returned to the stage and continued his speech.

Prosecutors said in the criminal complaint that Jakubonis told investigators he had been drinking whiskey the day of the incident and went on stage at the event to ask the speaker if he was “disrespecting veterans.”

Jakubonis also said in the complaint that he had a “self-defense key chain” when he went on stage, but “did not know who the speaker was or whether the speaker was a political figure.”

When shown video of the incident by investigators, Zakubonis said he “should have checked,” adding that the video’s content was offensive.

Jakubonis is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on July 27.

In a statement Saturday, Zeldin’s campaign said he was “grateful” that federal officials came out.

“I’m thankful that federal authorities are coming to do what New York State’s broken pro-criminal justice system cannot do – uphold the rule of law. The state must prioritize the safety of law-abiding New Yorkers over criminals. Cashless bail must be abolished and judges must have the discretion to set cash bail on more crimes. ” said Zeldin.

Zeldin’s campaign shared an image with Fox News Digital that shows the blade used by the attacker who was blocked in the film.

Lee Zeldin, New York’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, attacked during the campaign stoppage

Zeldin, Esposito and campaign staff were unharmed during the incident, according to a statement.

The congressman tweeted that cashless bail in New York “must be abolished” after the incident.

“After pleading guilty to assault last night, the man who tried to stab me was immediately released back onto the street because of New York’s insane cashless bail law. We need to abolish cashless bail in New York!,” Zeldin said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

New York’s 2019 bail reform law eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes and misdemeanors.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich contributed to this report.