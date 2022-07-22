New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y., was attacked Thursday night during a gubernatorial campaign stop in Perinton, New York, after a man allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

A witness who spoke to Zeldin said he was speaking at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post event when a man came on stage and “wrestled with him a little bit and pulled out a blade.” Rochester First.

AMVETS National Director Joe Chenelli fired the man who attempted to assault Zeldin, according to the report.

After the attack, Zedlin returned to the stage and continued to speak, the report said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News they are “aware of an incident at a speech by gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening. A suspect is in custody and being investigated for major crimes. We will update as more information becomes available.”

New York Governor Cathy Hochul said she condemned the incident “in the strongest possible terms.”

“My team informed me of the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. I was relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was unhurt and the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest possible terms – it has no place in New York,” Hochul said.