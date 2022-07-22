New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Joe Chennelly confronted a man who attacked Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in New York on Thursday.

Chennelly, a candidate for the New York State Assembly, said he followed the man as he climbed the stage. He then tried to push the Congressman with a weapon and then brought down the assailant.

“I could see what looked like a razor or a knife,” Chennelly said on “Fox & Friends First” Friday.

“As he attempted another swing, I tackled the assailant from behind, knocking me to the ground where several of us were able to restrain him and wrestle the weapon from him.”

Chenelli and others detained the assailant until the police arrived.

He said the man showed no warning signs of his intentions before climbing onto the stage.

David G. The suspect, identified as Jakubonis, was charged with assault in the second degree. Jakubonis was released from police custody within hours of his arrest under New York’s criminal law.

In a tweet early Friday morning, Republican gubernatorial candidate Zeldin recalled Jakubonis saying “we’re done” before the attack. Zeldin then predicted that the suspect would be released immediately.

Chenelli said he was “furious” after learning of the release, and said Jakubonis was “not in a good place” after the controversy.

“Unfortunately, it’s consistent with policies that we’ve seen here in New York State that have increased crime and violent crime,” he said.

Chenelli, executive director of AMVETS, spoke with Jakubonis and believed he was suffering from mental health issues. He believes Jakubonis is a U.S. military veteran because of his uniform and mention of service in the Iraq War.

“As a veteran attorney, it kind of shocked me. I told him he has to deal with what he did. And once he gets through it, I’m going to make sure he gets the services he needs.”

“He indicated to me that he was having some kind of mental crisis.”